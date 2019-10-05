×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writers Guild of America Maintains Hardline Stance on Agencies

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Contract Tug of War Placeholder Negotiation
CREDIT: Gary Musgrave for Variety

Leaders of the Writers Guild of America are maintaining their hardline position with talent agencies and are not interested in a compromise.

“We’ve had negotiation conversations over the past two months with a number of unsigned agencies, including major agencies,” the WGA’s negotiating committee said in an email sent to members late Friday afternoon. “It is clear these agencies very much want to represent writers again. We’ve listened to their pitches and will continue to meet with any unsigned agency willing to talk, while respecting their requests for confidentiality.”

“Nonetheless, nothing any agency has proposed or floated with regard to packaging makes us change our firm position, reaffirmed by the election results, that agencies should make 10% of writer earnings. Furthermore, our position remains that agency-controlled production studios are bad for writers, and that agencies must share with the WGA writers’ deal memos, payment invoices and all relevant information regarding how much agencies make for representing us.”

The announcement comes as the WGA has been locked in a heated standoff over the past six months with Hollywood agents over the issues of how agents represent WGA members. The guild required on April 13 that members fire their agents if the agents had not signed a Code of Conduct which bans agents from taking packaging fees and prohibits agencies from owning production affiliates.

David Goodman and his allies handily won the WGA West contest on Sept. 16 with a record turnout of 58%. After winning, Goodman promised that WGA leaders would begin meeting soon with individual agencies to sign agreements with the bans on packaging fees and affiliate production.

Currently, more than 70 agencies are allowed to represent WGA members thanks to agreeing to a ban of agency packaging fees and affiliate production. A trio of mid-sized agencies — Verve, Kaplan Stahler and Buchwald — have signed deals with the WGA since April. Goodman asserted that non-franchised agency outreach to writers has increased as agents continue to try to pressure and/or entice their former clients to violate the guild regulations in Working Rule 23.

A week ago, CAA, UTA and WME consolidated their antitrust suits against the Writers Guild of America into a single action, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. The complaint repeats allegations that were filed in individual agency suits in June and July, accusing the WGA of abusing its collective bargaining authority and engaging in an unlawful “power grab.” The WGA has until Oct. 18 to file an answer.

The WGA sued the agencies in April alleging that agency packaging being illegal. It refiled those suits in August in federal court.

More TV

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild of America Maintains Hardline Stance on Agencies

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America are maintaining their hardline position with talent agencies and are not interested in a compromise. “We’ve had negotiation conversations over the past two months with a number of unsigned agencies, including major agencies,” the WGA’s negotiating committee said in an email sent to members late Friday afternoon. “It [...]

  • THE KOMINSKY METHOD Michael Douglas

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'The Kominsky Method' Season 2 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix releases “The Kominsky Method” Season 2 trailer and Freeform announces second annual “Kickoff to Christmas” launch date. DATES Quibi‘s new series, “Life-Size Toys,” will premiere Oct. 4. The reality series features Nitro Circus ring leader Travis Pastrana working with his crew to build giant versions of millennials’ favorite toys. [...]

  • Watchmen Regina King

    'Watchmen' Artist Dave Gibbons Shows Support for HBO Adaptation at NYCC

    “Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof says he has been asked not to mention Alan Moore’s name — by the graphic novel creator’s own request. But that doesn’t keep Lindelof from wanting to pay homage to the originator of the story on which his new HBO drama is based. “We are just trying to live up to [...]

  • Harley Quinn DC Universe

    NYCC TV News Roundup: DC Universe Announces 'Harley Quinn' Premiere Date

    In today’s NYCC TV news roundup, “Harley Quinn” gets a Nov. 29 premiere date and Nickelodeon debuts the official trailer for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” DATES “Harley Quinn” will premiere Nov. 29 on DC Universe, executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker announced. The animated original series follows the animated blonde supervillain (Kaley Cuoco) [...]

  • rachel maddow

    Rachel Maddow Cast in 'Batwoman' at The CW

    The CW’s new “Batwoman” series sent up the signal for someone to play a radio personality with a “penchant for snark,” and Rachel Maddow answered the call. The MSNBC host has been cast in the role of Vesper Fairchild, who is described as a TV and radio figure who once had a romantic relationship with [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA Seeks to Rescind Honor for SBS Topper Raul Alarcon

    SAG-AFTRA has asked the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to rescind its recognition of SBS Broadcasting CEO Raul Alarcon, citing multiple instances in which the performers union has clashed with the network. “We find it troubling that a person and business with this type of track record would be recognized by the USHCC, an organization that [...]

  • euphoria soundtrack cover

    Album Review: Labrinth's Original Score from the HBO Series 'Euphoria'

    The only thing more exhilarating and exhausting than HBO’s stunning summer drama “Euphoria” was its soundtrack. Wound through the sparkly noir soap opera of teens in a love-hate relationship with drugs, sex and themselves was this equally torrid and twilight-y musical tone — an undulating, wall-to-wall set of songs and score crowding around Sam Levinson’s vision [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad