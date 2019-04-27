×
‘Wrecked’ Canceled After Three Seasons on TBS

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Courtesy TBS

TBS has pulled the plug on “Wrecked” after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The show starred Asif Ali, Zach Cregger, Rhys Darby, Brooke Dillman, Will Greenberg, Jessica Lowe, Ally Maki and Brian Sacca, and was executive-produced by Justin Shipley, Jordan Shipley and Jesse Hara.

Season 3 of the single-camera comedy, which follows a diverse group of strangers who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, ended in October.

Ratings for season 3 has fallen to an average of 0.32 in the key 18-49 demographic, and the total viewership was down to around 850,000 across the season. Season 2 had posted only slightly better ratings, with a 0.39 average, and a higher total viewership of just over 1 million.

In her scathing review of the show, Variety critic Maureen Ryan commented that the show’s “downfall lies in the fact that very little of what transpires is funny.”

