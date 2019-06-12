‘World of Dance’ Judge Derek Hough Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

“World of Dance” judge Derek Hough has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television, Variety has learned. The deal encompasses both alternative and scripted programming.

Hough has been a judge on the NBC competition series for three seasons since its launch in May 2017. He also co-starred in the network’s production of “Hairspray Live!” in 2016.

“Derek is incredibly engaged and passionate about every project he tackles and is exactly the type of talent we want to be in business with,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC. “We’re excited to have him in the Universal Television family and work with him even closer as a producer to develop new and innovative ideas.”

Hough is also known for having won ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” a record six times, and the prolific dancer is currently touring the nation with “Derek Hough: Live! The Tour,” his first-ever solo tour. On stage, he has performed at Radio City Music Hall’s “Spring Spectacular,” co-starring alongside Laura Benanti, and the acclaimed production of “Footloose” in London’s West End.

Season 3 of “World of Dance,” which finished airing in May, averaged a 0.84 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and around 3.7 million total viewers across its 11 episodes.