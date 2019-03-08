WonderCon 2019 TV Schedule: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Legion’ Among Series Heading to Anaheim

WonderCon returns to the Anaheim Convention Center from March 29-31, bringing some of the biggest superhero and other genre-specific television to Southern California. To keep up with all of the happenings of the weekend, Variety has compiled a list of the screenings and panels attending the event. Keep an eye on this page as it will be updated as more networks release their schedules.

Friday, March 29:

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (4:45 p.m., Room North 200A, Freeform) Panelists for the upcoming second season of the coming of age superhero show include stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski. Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb will moderate the panel. An extended sneak peak will be shown ahead of the April 4th Season 2 premiere.

Legion (6:00-7.00 p.m., Room North 200A, FX) Cast members Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Navid Negahban, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder and Lauren Tsai, along with executive producers Noah Hawley, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner and Jeph Loeb, will host a conversation about the show’s third and final season. The critically acclaimed series, based on the Marvel Comics of the same name, tells the story of a man who discovers he has supernatural mutant powers.

Saturday, March 30:

DC Super Hero Girls (12:00-1:00 p.m., Room North 200A, Cartoon Network) Cartoon Network is set to debut a brand new animated series about three teenage girls, known best by their alter egos Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, and their commitment to defending Metropolis from a bevy of DC villains. Vocal cast members Kimberly Brooks,Kari Wahlgren, Nicole Sullivan, Grey Griffin and Myrna Velasco and executive producer Lauren Faust will serve as panelists for a screening and Q&A for the new show.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1:45 p.m., Arena, ABC) Series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb will present the world premiere of the first episode of the show’s sixth season will show and take part in a panel discussion about the show that centers on a spy agency in the Marvel universe.

The Big Bang Theory (3:30-4:30 p.m., Arena, CBS) The writers and producers behind the longest running multi-camera comedy on television will give guests a look at what goes on inside the writers’ room. A special video presentation will also accompany the discussion.

Sunday, March 31:

The 100 (11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Arena, CW) A panel of cast members and producers will discuss where the sixth season picks up, after the fifth season finale jumped forward 125 years when Monty and Harper’s son awoke everyone in the stasis pods to begin descent to a new planet. Series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook and JR Bourne, as well as executive producer Jason Rothenberg will appear on the panel.

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron (11:45 a.m., Room North 200A, Marvel Animation) Following the world premiere of the new animated series following superheroes Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel and Inferno, and the villainous Hala, voice actors Milana Vayntrub Kathreen Khavari, Tyler Posey and Ming-Na Wen will join a panel discussion moderated by Kristin Cruz.

Archer: 1999 (2:00-3:00 p.m., Room North 200A, FX) The voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates will discuss the upcoming 10th season of the animated cable series, which takes place on a spaceship. Executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis will also join the discussion. Attendees will also see an exclusive sneak peak of the new season.