‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Inks TV Overall Deal at Netflix

Patty Jenkins is heading to Netflix.

Variety has learned that the director, writer, and producer has signed a multi-year overall deal at the streaming service to produce new television series. According to sources, the deal is valued at $10 million over three years.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix. “Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life,”

Jenkins directed the blockbuster DC Comics film “Wonder Woman” in 2017, becoming the first woman in history to direct a film with a budget over $100 million. The Gal Gadot-led film grossed over $820 million worldwide on a reported budget of $149 million. Jenkins is directing, producing, and co-writing the highly-anticipated sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984.” That film is currently in post-production and slated to debut in June 2020.

“I’m so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted, Cindy, Channing, Peter and the team at Netflix,” said Jenkins. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon.”

Jenkins made her feature directing and writing debut with the Academy Award-winning drama “Monster,” for which Charlize Theron took home the best actress statuette. On the TV side, she has directed episodes of shows like “Arrested Development,” “Entourage,” and “The Killing.” She also executive produced and directed multiple episodes of the TNT limited series “I Am the Night.”

She is repped by CAA, Sugar23, and Jackoway Tyerman.