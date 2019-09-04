×

Women Reach Historic Highs in On-Screen, Behind the Scenes TV Roles

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Handmaid's Tale Season 3
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

The number of women in speaking roles on television hit a new high in 2018-2019, as did the number of women working behind the camera.

According to the 22nd annual Boxed In report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, female characters comprised 45% of all speaking characters across comedies, dramas, and reality shows on broadcast, cable, and streaming. That is up from 40% in 2017-2018. In addition, the percentage of major female characters increased by the same amount year.

Off-screen, 31% of all creators, directors, writers, executive producers, producers, editors, and directors of photography in television were women, beating the previous high of 28% set in 2016-2017.

“It is heartening to see moderate but widespread gains for female characters and women working behind the scenes this year, but we need to consider the numbers within the larger context of women’s employment in television,” said Dr. Martha Lauzen, executive director of the Center. “In 2018-19, women comprised 26% of directors. This is a historic high, up from 17% in 2017-18. However, men continue to direct the vast majority of programs. In this context, ‘historic high’ still means that men outnumber women 3 to 1 in this role.”

Related

The report also found that 96% of the programs considered had no women directors of photography, 79% had no women directors, 77% had no women editors, and 77% had no women creators. But the number of female creators and executive producers ticked up from the previous year. The number of female creators increased to 25%, up from 22% in 2017-2018. The number of female executive producers rose from 26% to 30% in the same time frame.

In 2018-19, the study tracked over 5,100 characters and more than 5,000 behind-the-scenes credits. The study
considers one randomly selected episode of series appearing on the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW),
basic cable channels (A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, Bravo, Discovery, Disney, E, Freeform, FX, HGTV, History, Nickelodeon, TBS, TLC, TNT, USA), premium cable channels (HBO, Showtime), and streaming services (Amazon, Hulu, Netflix).

Over the last 22 years, the study has monitored over 43,000 characters and more than 55,000 behind-the-scenes credits.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Samie Kim Falvey AwesomenessTV Verizon

    Samie Kim Falvey to Head Imagine TV as Francie Calfo Sets Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Samie Kim Falvey is poised to be promoted to chairman of Imagine Television as the unit’s longtime leader Francie Calfo eyes a transition to a production deal with the company. Falvey, an alumnus of ABC and AwesomenessTV, joined Imagine Television as president in October 2017. Calfo left ABC to join Imagine Television as president in [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    Women Reach Historic Highs in On-Screen, Behind the Scenes TV Roles

    The number of women in speaking roles on television hit a new high in 2018-2019, as did the number of women working behind the camera. According to the 22nd annual Boxed In report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, female characters comprised 45% of [...]

  • ‘Gomorrah’ Writers Join Citizen-Journalism Series ‘The

    ‘Gomorrah’ Writers Join Citizen-Journalism Series ‘The Kollective’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, writers on hit Italian drama “Gomorrah,” have signed on to be writers and showrunners on “The Kollective,” another true-life-inspired scripted series. The show hails from Amsterdam-based producer Submarine. It is inspired by its well-received feature documentary “Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World,” which was directed by Hans Pool. It [...]

  • Lester Holt Presidential Debate Moderator

    Why Lester Holt Went to Prison for NBC News

    Lester Holt has traveled to war-torn spectacles in foreign lands and America’s smallest towns, all on behalf of NBC News.  For his next journey,  Holt had to go somewhere even more unusual – prison. As part of “Justice for All,” a broader NBC News report on criminal justice reform, Holt made his way to Louisiana [...]

  • Jane Fonda

    'Grace and Frankie' to End With Season 7 on Netflix

    “Grace and Frankie” has been renewed for Season 7 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season. The final season will consist of 16 episodes. With the renewal, the show will close out with 94 total episodes, making it Netflix’s longest-running original series to date. “It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show [...]

  • CRIMINAL_UK

    Netflix Drops ‘Criminal’ Full Franchise Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just over two weeks before its Sept. 20 global launch, Netflix has dropped its first full franchise trailer of “Criminal,” a  12-episode, four-part police interrogation anthology which reworks the  procedural format taking it to a new European level, while focusing on what episodic drama  is  often held to disdain: Character and actors’ performance. Netflix has [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris25th Annual Screen Actors Guild

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris' Election Victory Sparks Protests

    Several protests have been filed over the re-election of Gabrielle Carteris to the SAG-AFTRA presidency last week. Carteris won the contest handily to remain as top elected officer of the performers union with 13,537 votes, or 44% of ballots cast, compared to 10,682 for Matthew Modine; 5,048 for Jane Austin; 1,096 for Queen Alljahye Searles [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad