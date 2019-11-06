AMC Networks’ Streaming Service Sundance Now Buys International Drama Series

Sundance Now has stocked up on international drama, buying five shows from around the world that will drop on the streaming service in the U.S.

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now has snagged the drama package from Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of France’s Banijay Group, which is in the throes of buying Endemol Shine.

The deal hands Sundance Now Carrie-Anne Moss-starrer “Wisting,” the Nordic drama based on the best-selling novels written by Jørn Lier Horst.

The streamer also gets New Zealand-set cop drama “The Gulf.” It turns on the story of detective, Jess Savage, who loses her memory in a car crash that kills her husband. Addicted to morphine, she has to re-assemble the pieces from her earlier life.

The U.S. premiere date for “The Gulf” is 4 Dec. and for “Wisting” is 18 Dec.

Other titles acquired by the streaming service from Banijay Rights include Scandinavian series “Couple Trouble,” and romantic comedy, “Idiomatic,” which was an original for Finnish streamer Elisa Viihde.

French ratings hit “The Red Shadows” has also been snapped up by Sundance Now. It tells the story of a young woman who uncovers her mysterious past and meets a family she never knew she had.

The scripted deal was brokered by Andreas Lemos and Jess Winchester for Banijay Rights and Shannon Cooper and Jess De Leo for Sundance Now.

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming, Sundance Now, said: “With their gripping scripts, breath-taking settings and stellar ensemble casts, ‘Wisting,’ ‘The Gulf’ and the other programs are ideally suited for our streaming service specializing in addictive dramas from across the globe.”