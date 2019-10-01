Winston Duke to Star in Kevin Durant Apple Series ‘Swagger’

“Black Panther” star Winston Duke has been cast in the lead role of the Apple TV Plus series “Swagger.”

Inspired by NBA champion Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Duke will star as Ike, a youth basketball coach and former star player. Production on the series is slated to begin this month.

Duke had his breakout role in the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther,” playing the role of M’Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe. He reprised the role in both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.” He is also known for starring in Jordan Peele’s latest film, “Us,” which debuted in theaters back in March. “Swagger” will mark the first regular television role of Duke’s career. He has previously appeared on shows like “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Major Crimes,” and “Modern Family.”

He is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo will executive produce for Imagine Television Studios along with Durant, Thirty Five Ventures’ Rich Kleiman and Reggie Rock Bythewood. The series hails from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. James Seidman will oversee the project for Imagine. Sarah Flynn will serve as executive for Thirty Five Ventures.

Apple TV Plus is due to launch on Nov. 1, with the streaming service costing $4.99 a month. Shows available at launch will include “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” and “For All Mankind.”