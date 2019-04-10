Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Anthony Boyle Join HBO Limited Series ‘Plot Against America’

Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Anthony Boyle, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Caleb Malis, and Azhy Robertson will lead the ensemble cast of HBO’s limited series “Plot Against America” from David Simon.

Simon and Ed Burns will executive produce the show along with Joe Roth, Nina K. Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Dennis Stratton and Philip Roth will co-executive produce.

Based on Roth’s novel, the six-part series will imagine an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey, as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh — an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism.

Boyle is a rising star who won a Tony and Olivier Award for his performance in the hit play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” He can next be seen opposite Nicholas Hoult in Fox Searchlight’s biopic “Tolkien.” He is represented by UTA and Hamilton Hodell.

Ryder will star in Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which bows this summer. She also has “Destination Wedding,” alongside Keanu Reeves, hitting theaters later this year. She is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.

Turturro has strong ties with HBO, most recently appearing in the cabler’s miniseries “The Night Of.” He is repped by ICM Partners.

In addition to her acting roles, Zazan recently wrote the screenplay for Paul Dano’s “Wildlife,” starring Carey Mulligan. She is repped by UTA.