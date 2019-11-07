William Wintersole, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 88

William Wintersole, best known for his 25-year-long portrayal of attorney Mitchell Sherman on “The Young and the Restless,” died on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer, his daughter Tiffany Harmon announced on Facebook. He was 88.

Wintersole, whose acting career spanned six decades, joined “The Young and the Restless” in 1986 and remained on the soap opera until 2011. He appeared on other shows, such as “General Hospital” as Ted Ballantine, “Little House on the Prairie,” “I Dream of Jeannie” and “Star Trek.”

“Early Tuesday morning my father Bill Wintersole passed,” Harmon wrote in the post. “My bond with him was strong. His heart pure. He spoke to me with his facial expressions, as his gift was communication with ANY BODY..ANYWHERE..ANYTIME. A Legend. An entertainer and my beautiful daddy. #collectiveconsciousness as he rises above to protect me and those many fans who loved him.”

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1931, Wintersole began his acting career in 1964 with an appearance on “The Outer Limits.” He graduated from UCLA and was stationed with the American Forces Radio and Television Service during the Korean War.

Wintersole also appeared in several films, including “Seconds” starring Rock Hudson and “Valley of the Dolls” with Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke and Sharon Tate.

Wintersole is survived by his partner, Marlene Silverstein, and his two daughters, Harmon and Katherine Ramsey.