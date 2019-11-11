Will Graham Boards ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ at Amazon as Showrunner, Renews First-Look Deal

Will Graham, under his his Field Trip Productions banner, has renewed his first-look deal at Amazon. As part of his new deal, Graham has joined the upcoming Amazon series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” on which he will serve as showrunner.

Best on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is a 12 episode musical drama detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter also executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber created the series and also serve as executive producers, with Reid as producer.

“Amazon has been my home since the beginning, and at this point we are family,” said Graham. “Jen [Salke], Vernon [Sanders], Albert [Cheng] and the whole team have nurtured and supported Field Trip since we launched, and we can’t wait to take these next steps with them. We couldn’t be more excited.”

This is the latest Amazon project for Graham. He is also executive producing and co-writing the pilot for an adaptation of the film “A League of Their Own” for the streamer alongside “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson. He previously worked as an executive producer, writer, and director on the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle” and wrote for the comedy series “Alpha House.”

“Will is a tremendous talent, with the ability to create fully realized characters and worlds across a broad range of genres,” said Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon. “Will has been with us since our early days as a studio and we’re thrilled to have him as part of the Amazon Studios family. We’re all so excited to see Daisy Jones & The Six come to life for our Prime Video customers.”

Graham is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and Hansen Jacobson.