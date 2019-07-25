×

NBC’s ‘Will & Grace’ Reboot to End With Upcoming 2020 Season

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will and Grace Season 2
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

“Will & Grace” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows, in conjunction with the cast, have decided to end the “Will & Grace” reboot on NBC with the 2020 season, its third season that follows an original eight-season run.

“We think of the ‘Will & Grace’ reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” they said in a joint statement. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of ‘Will & Grace.’”

The comedy, starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly, initially aired for eight seasons on NBC from 1998 to 2006, before being rebooted 11 years later in 2017.

“In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of ‘Will & Grace,’” said Mutchnick, Kohan and Burrows. “They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show’s supportive and caring home since day one.”

Related

The team also heaped praise on the “Will & Grace” acting foursome, adding that it has been “the highlight of our careers to write for and direct four incredible artists who we consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time.”

A premiere date for the third and final season of the reboot, produced by Universal Television, has not yet been announced. The original eight seasons are currently streaming on Hulu, which nabbed the rights in 2017, as well as through NBC’s app. New episodes are also available on those platforms for a certain window.

It is not yet clear whether the series, old and new, will wind up exclusively on the forthcoming NBCUniversal streaming platform once the Hulu deal expires, though it would not be surprising.

NBCU CEO Steve Burke said early Thursday that it would launch in April 2020 with library and acquired content, and “would expect the vast majority of consumption in the beginning would be (of) acquired programs.” The company recently acquired the exclusive streaming rights to “The Office,” yanking the property off Netflix after 2020.

NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said that NBC had “jumped at the chance” to revive the series.

“The impact and legacy of ‘Will & Grace’ simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history,” they said. “A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run.”

“Will & Grace” is hardly the only series to have been revived in recent years, with “Dynasty,” “Charmed” and “Queer Eye” among the series that have been revived in some fashion or another.

The NBC series racked up 91 Emmy nominations, 18 Emmy wins, 30 Golden Globe nominations, seven GLAAD awards for outstanding TV comedy series, plus seven DGA nominations and one win for Burrows. “

More TV

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Writers Guild Blasts Endeavor IPO, Alleging Conflicts of Interest

    The Writers Guild of America West is turning up the heat on Endeavor’s planned initial public offering, accusing the parent of WME of widespread potential conflicts of interest. The WGA West issued a second “Investor Alert” on Thursday in advance of Endeavor’s IPO, warning that the new public company’s corporate governance structure dramatically favors company [...]

  • Will and Grace Season 2

    NBC's 'Will & Grace' Reboot to End With Upcoming 2020 Season

    “Will & Grace” executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows, in conjunction with the cast, have decided to end the “Will & Grace” reboot on NBC with the 2020 season, its third season that follows an original eight-season run. “We think of the ‘Will & Grace’ reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks [...]

  • Robert Mueller Report

    Mueller Testimony Draws Nearly 13 Million Viewers Across TV-News Outlets

    Two rounds of congressional testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday drew nearly 13 million viewers across the nation’s mainstream news outlets, according to early data from Nielsen Media Research. According to the data, NBC drew the largest audience in the demographic most desired by advertisers, people between 25 and 54, while Fox News Channel [...]

  • Jeff BridgesJeff Bridges, who stars in

    Jeff Bridges to Star in FX Drama Series 'The Old Man'

    Jeff Bridges is set to star “The Old Man,” a new drama that has been ordered to series at FX, Variety has learned. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off [...]

  • ANDI MACK - "We Were Here"

    How 'Andi Mack' Will Sign Off After Breaking New Ground for Disney Channel

    Over three seasons, Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack” has tackled everything from learning disabilities to coming out. Centered on a multi-generational Asian American family, the show follows the titular Andi Mack (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) as she wades through middle school life after learning a bombshell of her own: that the woman she thought was [...]

  • MUPPET BABIES - "Episode 201" (Disney

    'Muppet Babies' Season 3 Ordered at Disney Junior (EXCLUSIVE)

    The muppet babies are coming back for more fuzzy fun. Disney Junior has ordered a third season of the hit kids show ahead of its season 2 August 9 premiere on Disney Channel. The series, which premiered in March 2018, chronicles the playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal [...]

  • David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

    Field Narrows as 'Game of Thrones' Creators Benioff and Weiss Seek Overall Deal

    As “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss shop an overall global deal around town, the field has narrowed to Netflix, Amazon and Disney, sources tell Variety. Earlier chatter pointed to rival players such as Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and HBO parent WarnerMedia also jockeying for a chance to ink an agreement with the showrunners, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad