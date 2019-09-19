×
Will Gluck Sets TV Overall Deal at eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Gluck has signed a two-year overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne), Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, Richard Schwartz will continue to oversee all television projects for Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment, with eOne set to serve as studio on all projects under the partnership.

“The choice for us was clear given their impeccable taste and proven success across both television and film,” Gluck said. “We couldn’t think of a better partner — you can’t spell Olive Bridge Entertainment without eOne.”

Gluck is known for directing films such as “Easy A,” “Friends with Benefits,” “Annie,” “About Last Night,” and “Peter Rabbit.” Olive Bridge is also currently producing the docuseries “Encore!,” which will premiere on Disney+ this November. Additionally, the company is behind the upcoming Hulu series “Woke,” based on the art of cartoonist Keith Knight and starring Lamorne Morris, as well as the scripted comedy “Sneakerheads” with Complex Networks.

“Will has had an enduring foothold in the industry; having written, directed and produced film and TV content that has long delighted audiences around the world,” said Peter Micelli, eOne’s chief strategy officer for film and television. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to eOne.”

Olive Bridge is repped by UTA and Sloan Offer.

