×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star in Quibi Comedy Series

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CHELSEA LAUREN/VARIETY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

The ranks of talent signing on at Quibi keeps on growing.

This time it’s Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson joining Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form platform. The duo will star in a comedy series entitled “Flipped,” which hails from Funny Or Die.

Forte and Olson will play chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson) who are self-proclaimed home renovation “experts,” more than confident they are television’s next great home design celebrity duo. The series follows the clueless pair as their dreams of basic cable fame and glory are derailed when they get themselves kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (played by the eye-catching trio of Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.

“Flipped” was created and written by Steve Mallory and Damon Jones. Both serve as executive producers on the project alongside Ryan Case, Joe Farrell and Jim Ziegler. Ryan Case will direct with Steve Burgess on board as a co-EP and Adrien Finkel and Whitney Hodack as producers.

The prospective show is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

The company is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including Steven Spielberg’s “After Dark,” a horror series users will be able to watch only between sundown and sunrise local time. Other partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. Quibi also has ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi has raised $1 billion from investors including major Hollywood studios and is seeking to raise another $500 million ahead of its launch.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee

    Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

    After releasing the first trailer for one of its original shows back in June, and the second for the Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell series “The Morning Show” last week, Apple has dropped another first look at one of its releases. This time it’s for the comedy series “Dickinson,” which features Hailee Steinfeld [...]

  • ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7

    ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7 at Comedy Central, Creator Inks First-Look Deal

    “Drunk History” has been renewed for a seventh season of inebriated historical shenanigans on Comedy Central, and its creator Derek Waters has signed an all-media first-look deal with the network. In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters and his Be Nice or [...]

  • Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star

    Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star in Quibi Comedy Series

    The ranks of talent signing on at Quibi keeps on growing. This time it’s Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson joining Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form platform. The duo will star in a comedy series entitled “Flipped,” which hails from Funny Or Die. Forte and Olson will play chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson) who [...]

  • Lamorne Morris Game Night

    Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

    “Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources. The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes. “Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired [...]

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger Signs First-Look Deal With MGM TV

    Renee Zellweger is making a bigger commitment to television. The actress has signed an exclusive two-year, first-look deal with MGM TV. Under the new pact, Zellweger and her The Big Picture Co. producing partner Carmella Casinelli will develop new scripted projects, which Zellweger might eventually direct and star in. “MGM is the perfect home for [...]

  • Sara Haines, Michael Strahan. Sara Haines,

    ABC Makes More Changes to its 'GMA' Extension

    ABC’s not-so-new hour of “Good Morning America” is getting another name – and a third host. The network said the early-afternoon program called “Strahan & Sara” would now be titled “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” and feature a third host, Keke Palmer, in addition to the original team of Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad