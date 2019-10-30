×
Will Arnett to Host ‘Lego Masters’ Competition Series on Fox

CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Will Arnett is adding another chunky block to his box of Lego.

The actor, who voices Batman in the “Lego Movie” franchise, has signed on to host and executive produce the “Lego Masters” competition series at Fox.

Premiering on Feb. 5, 2020, “Lego Masters” features pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges. Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, will “encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test.”

“It gives me piece of mind to be able to continue building my relationship with The Lego Group,” said Arnett. “Ultimately, my goal is Danish citizenship.”

Based on the British reality-competition series format, “Lego Masters” will culminate in a finale which will see the top teams of Lego builders will face off for a cash prize, a Lego trophy, and the grand title of Lego Masters. The format first launched in the U.K. on Channel 4 in 2017.

“This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the Lego family and his passion for this show is infectious,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “He’s also a great collaborator and, let’s be honest, he’s hilarious – which makes him perfect for this competition.”

Other than his recent Lego-related exploits, Arnett is best known for starring in comedies such as “Arrested Development” and “30 Rock.” The actor is about to lend his voice to the character of “BoJack Horseman” for the final time, as the Netflix series comes to a close after season 6.

The U.S. version of “Lego Masters” will be produced by Endemol Shine North America and Tuesday’s Child, under license from the Lego Group. Brad Pitt’s Plan B shingle will executive-produce the series, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici. Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman will exec produce for Endemol Shine North America, Karen Smith and Steph Harris for Tuesday’s Child, and Jill Wilfert and Robert May for The Lego Group.

