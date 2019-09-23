Will Arnett Joins BBC Comedy ‘The First Team’ From ‘The Inbetweeners’ Producers

Will Arnett and Chris Geere will star as the chairman and coach of an English soccer team, respectively, in “The First Team,” a new comedy for the BBC from the producers of “The Inbetweeners.”

The series will follow the off-the-field misadventures of three young soccer players played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (“The Feed”), Jack McMullen (“The Souvenir”) and Jake Short (“This Is the Year”).

The six-parter is being written by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley through their Fudge Park shingle. It is their first projects as co-writers since “The Inbetweeners” series and films. Emmy Award-winning producer Tom Werner (“Roseanne”) and Caroline Leddy (“Derry Girls”) are exec producing. Sam Pinnell (“Motherland”) is producing.

The cast also features Tamla Kari (“The Inbetweeners”), Vadhir Derbez (“How To Be A Latin Lover”), Phil Wang (“Task Master”), Neil Fitzmaurice (“Peep Show”), and Yetunde Oduwole (“Enterprice”).

Morris and Beesley said: “We’re so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we’ve worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously.”

BBC Studios financed the development of the series and will sell it internationally. “Iain, Damon and Tom have pulled together a fantastic international cast that I think audiences around the world will love,” said Jonathan Blyth, BBC Studios director of comedy.