‘Wife Swap’ Swaps CMT for Paramount Network

The reboot of reality TV show “Wife Swap” has swapped networks.

Paramount Network has announced it is taking over the show from CMT, and will start airing 10 new episodes on April 4.

Each episode of the show takes two families from different walks of life and switches spouses, regardless of sex. During each swap, the new spouses must at first adhere to the rules of the the household they have just joined, before eventually being able to introduce their own ideas and beliefs. At the end, both couples meet face-to-face and discuss what they learned from the swap.

“Wife Swap” originally ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010 on ABC, before the network brought it back for a seventh season in 2013.

“’Wife Swap’ is an iconic international hit that’s more relevant now than ever,” said Keith Cox, President of Development for Paramount Network. “There are plenty of fireworks in each episode that audiences expect, but they’ll also be surprised as they watch these families learn about new lifestyles and choices to find resolution.”

Paramount Network also commented that the arrival of “Wife Swap” does not signal a shift back to unscripted series. The network’s main priority remains expanding its scripted content slate, which currently includes “Yellowstone,” “Heathers” and “Waco.”

“Wife Swap” is produced by Banijay Studios North America. Executive producers on the show include Banijay Studios’ David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and John Platt.