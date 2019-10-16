‘Why Women Kill’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

“Why Women Kill” has been renewed for a second season, CBS All Access announced Wednesday.

“‘Why Women Kill’ has had a phenomenal first season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content, CBS All Access. “Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next.”

The dark comedy from Marc Cherry examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal has not. The first season of the show, which premiered in August of this year, followed the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 1960s (played by Ginnifer Goodwin), a socialite in the 1980s (played by Lucy Liu) and a modern-day lawyer in a polyamorous marriage (played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

The first season of “Why Women Kill” also featured Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran. Season 2 will follow a new set of characters who are also dealing with acts of betrayal.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Cherry created the show and serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, and Marc Webb.

This renewal comes a day ahead of the first season finale of “Why Women Kill,” which will stream on CBS All Access Oct. 17.