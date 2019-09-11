Whoopi Goldberg Joins ‘The Stand’ at CBS All Access

Whoopi Goldberg has officially been cast in “The Stand” at CBS All Access.

“The View” co-host revealed she is joining the forthcoming Stephen King adaptation during King’s appearance on her ABC talk show Wednesday morning.

All Access has also announced that Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke and Daniel Sunjata will join previously announced cast members James Marsden and Amber Heard. Based on the King novel of the same name, the streaming platform announced in August that the prolific author himself will write the final episode of the series, providing a “new coda” that goes beyond the book.

“The Stand” presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors.

Adepo will play Larry Underwood, a young musician with a taste for fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons as he makes his way to the new world.

Teague will portray Harold Lauder. After the superflu ravages his town, Harold goes in search of others with fellow survivor Frannie Goldsmith. While his intentions are good, jealousy and his infatuation with Frannie threaten to lead him down a dark path.

Henke will portray Tom Cullen, Nick Andros’ traveling companion who has a developmental disability due to a fall as a child. A sweet soul, he will be instrumental in their fight for survival.

Daniel Sunjata will play Cobb, a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman as the government searches for a cure during the outbreak of the superflu.

The series hails from CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are writers and executive producers, with Boone also directing. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske and Miri Yoon as co-executive producers. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will all produce.