×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Whoopi Goldberg Joins ‘The Stand’ at CBS All Access

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Whoopi Goldberg The View
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Whoopi Goldberg has officially been cast in “The Stand” at CBS All Access.

“The View” co-host revealed she is joining the forthcoming Stephen King adaptation during King’s appearance on her ABC talk show Wednesday morning.

All Access has also announced that Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke and Daniel Sunjata will join previously announced cast members James Marsden and Amber Heard. Based on the King novel of the same name, the streaming platform announced in August that the prolific author himself will write the final episode of the series, providing a “new coda” that goes beyond the book.

The Stand” presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors.

Adepo will play Larry Underwood, a young musician with a taste for fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons as he makes his way to the new world.

Teague will portray Harold Lauder. After the superflu ravages his town, Harold goes in search of others with fellow survivor Frannie Goldsmith. While his intentions are good, jealousy and his infatuation with Frannie threaten to lead him down a dark path.

Henke will portray Tom Cullen, Nick Andros’ traveling companion who has a developmental disability due to a fall as a child. A sweet soul, he will be instrumental in their fight for survival.

Daniel Sunjata will play Cobb, a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman as the government searches for a cure during the outbreak of the superflu. 

The series hails from CBS Television Studios. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are writers and executive producers, with Boone also directing. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske and Miri Yoon as co-executive producers. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will all produce.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Game of Thronescredit: HELEN SLOAN/HBO

    Canal Plus, OCS Renew Distribution Deal

    OCS, the pay TV service of French telecom group Orange, has renewed its distribution agreement with Canal Plus Group. OCS, which boasted 3.3 million subscribers as of June, has been distributed on Canal Plus Group as part of its channels portfolio since 2012. Through their partnership, Canal Plus Group and OCS have been able to [...]

  • New Chief for Berlinale Series Screenings;

    Berlinale Series Screenings Names New Head; Industry Events Get Re-Branded

    Julia Fidel is the new head of the TV screenings that take place during the Berlin Film Festival. TV has had an increasingly high-profile role at Berlin, with a series of screenings that are open to the public. There are also industry days and a market, which are being re-branded from Drama Series Days to [...]

  • Whoopi Goldberg The View

    Whoopi Goldberg Joins ‘The Stand’ at CBS All Access

    Whoopi Goldberg has officially been cast in “The Stand” at CBS All Access. “The View” co-host revealed she is joining the forthcoming Stephen King adaptation during King’s appearance on her ABC talk show Wednesday morning. All Access has also announced that Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke and Daniel Sunjata will join previously announced [...]

  • Richard Dormer Cast in Terry Pratchett's

    'Game of Thrones' Star Richard Dormer Cast in Terry Pratchett Series 'The Watch'

    Richard Dormer will lead the cast of “The Watch,” an upcoming BBC America series based on stories from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld books. Dormer, who played Beric Dondarrion in “Game of Thrones,” will star as Sam Vimes, the captain of a band of misfit cops known as The Watch. Set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, [...]

  • Roma Downey poses at the premiere

    Roma Downey's LightWorkers Media Options Debbie Macomber 'Angels Everywhere' Series

    Roma Downey’s LightWorkers Media banner has optioned the TV rights to the inspirational novel series “Angels Everywhere” penned by Debbie Macomber. The deal gives LightWorkers rights to all seven books in the series to date, including “A Season of Angels,” the first installment published in 2001, as well as “The Trouble With Angels,” “Touched By [...]

  • Emmys: 'Game of Thrones' Stars Among

    Emmys: 'Game of Thrones' Stars, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Among Presenters

    The Emmys are hostless this year, so the Television Academy is zeroing in on big names for its first round of presenters. Producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted have announced the initial group of talent to hand out awards at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22. They include nominees Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad