‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

Danielle Turchiano

WHISKEY CAVALIER - "Spain, Trains, and Automobiles" - Will, Frankie and Susan are joined by Will's new girlfriend, MI6 agent Emma Davies, as they head to Spain on a mission to retrieve a case of plutonium from the wrong hands, on "Whiskey Cavalier," airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Larry D. Horricks)SCOTT FOLEY, LAUREN COHAN
CREDIT: ABC

Whiskey Cavalier” has been canceled after one season at ABC.

Series star Scott Foley posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for their support of the show, which can be viewed below.

Following an emotional breakup, FBI super-agent Will Chase (code name: “Whiskey Cavalier,” played by Foley) was assigned to work with badass CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (code name: “Fiery Tribune,” played by Lauren Cohan). Together in the series they led an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world — and each other — while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

In addition to Foley and Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das and Josh Hopkins starred in the drama from writer and executive producer David Hemingson and executive producers Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Doozer Productions). Foley also produced. “Whiskey Cavalier” was a Warner Bros. Television production.

The series was one of the buzzier projects going into this season, particularly given that Cohan essentially left AMC’s “The Walking Dead” in order to star in this series. Cohan was renegotiating her contract with AMC when she signed on to “Whiskey Cavalier,” eventually appearing in just a handful of episodes during “Walking Dead’s” ninth season.

Despite featuring Cohan and “Scandal” alum Foley, the series never found a substantial audience. In Live+7, it averaged just a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers an episode, putting it in the middle of the pack of ABC’s originals. Also complicating matters for a renewal was the fact that the series was produced by an outside studio.

