Wheelhouse Entertainment Appoints Julie Souza, Jerry DiMeglio To C-Suite

Julie Souza Jerry DiMeglio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wheelhouse Entertainment

Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment is firming up its executive suite with two major appointments, tapping Julie Souza to become chief operating officer and Jerry DiMeglio as its chief financial officer.

Souza will oversee the company’s operations, and have a hand in corporate and strategic planning, as well as business development. She most recently was senior VP of business development and strategy at sports technology and NBA analytics partner Second Spectrum, and prior to that held VP roles in business development at ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

DiMeglio will be responsible for the company’s financial operations, planning and reporting, in addition to assessing acquisition and investment opportunities. He comes to Wheelhouse from PumpMan Holdings, where served as CFO. Prior to that, he was CFO at Montgomery’s Leftfield Entertainment.

Several other hires were made. Kristin Welton is joining Wheelhouse Entertainment as its senior VP of marketing, events and brand partnerships. Fanny Baudry has been named VP of business development, West Coast. Michael Salerno joins as VP of business development, East Coast.

The leadership news follows November’s announcement that Sean Cohan would be leaving A+E Networks to become president of Wheelhouse, the media and marketing company founded last year by former ITV America CEO Montgomery. The company recently teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel to launch production banner Kimmelot. It also recently inked an investment and partnership deal with Portal A, a digital content studio.

Last year was a foundation-building year for the company, said Montgomery in a statement.

“It’s an admittedly ambitious venture, and we have been so thrilled and humbled in the last year by the positive reception to it by all of our partners in the content, brand and talent worlds,” he said. “Now, we are bolstering our own infrastructure with best in class executives – both inside and outside of media – and that represents a major milestone for Wheelhouse. The talent and expertise of Julie, Jerry, Kristin, Fanny, Mike, and of course Ed and Sean, will take us from the building-blocks stage to the building of real Wheelhouse businesses. We are all exhilarated for the ride and for our prospects in 2019.”

