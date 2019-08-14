‘Wheel of Time’ Series at Amazon Casts Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin

The “Wheel of Time” series at Amazon has found its Rand al’Thor.

Josha Stradowski has been cast in the role, with Marcus Rutherford set to play Perrin Aybara and Zoë Robins playing Nynaeve. They join previously announced cast member Rosamund Pike. The announcements were made on the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

An adaptation of “The Wheel of Time” novels has been in development in one form or another going back as far as 2000, but the projects mostly never made it past that stage. However, a pilot episode called “Winter Dragon” aired on FXX back in February 2015, starring Max Ryan and Billy Zane. It aired at 1:30 a.m. with no prior publicity.

This Amazon series was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, whose previous credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Hemlock Grove.” Executive producers on the series include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also poised to direct the first two episodes. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson will serve as consulting producers.

More to come…