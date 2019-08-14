×

‘Wheel of Time’ Series at Amazon Casts Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wheel of TIme TV Series
CREDIT: Tor Books

The “Wheel of Time” series at Amazon has found its Rand al’Thor.

Josha Stradowski has been cast in the role, with Marcus Rutherford set to play Perrin Aybara and Zoë Robins playing Nynaeve. They join previously announced cast member Rosamund Pike. The announcements were made on the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

An adaptation of “The Wheel of Time” novels has been in development in one form or another going back as far as 2000, but the projects mostly never made it past that stage. However, a pilot episode called “Winter Dragon” aired on FXX back in February 2015, starring Max Ryan and Billy Zane. It aired at 1:30 a.m. with no prior publicity.

This Amazon series was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, whose previous credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Hemlock Grove.” Executive producers on the series include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also poised to direct the first two episodes. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson will serve as consulting producers.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Wheel of TIme TV Series

    'Wheel of Time' Series at Amazon Casts Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

    The “Wheel of Time” series at Amazon has found its Rand al’Thor. Josha Stradowski has been cast in the role, with Marcus Rutherford set to play Perrin Aybara. They join previously announced cast member Rosamund Pike. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where [...]

  • The Handmaid's Tale -- "Mayday" -

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Team Talks Season 3 Finale Rebel Act and Reunions (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Mayday,” the third season finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” There has long-been a school of thought that in order to move forward, one must be willing to look back. In the case of “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” third season finale, starting the episode entitled “Mayday” with [...]

  • Jane Fonda in Five ActsJane Fonda

    Why the Relationship Between Director and Editor Is Essential for Emmy-Nominated Docus

    Unlike narrative projects, documentaries are created in the edit suite. There, hundreds of hours of verité footage, archival materials, talking heads and even animated sequences need to be sorted through, digested and culled together to form a comprehensive, succinct and, with any luck, interesting and entertaining nonfiction series or specials. To get there, docu directors [...]

  • 13 Reasons Why S2

    ‘13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Trailer: Everyone's a Suspect in Bryce Walker's Death

    Who killed Bryce Walker? That’s the central question in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming season of “13 Reasons Why” — and everyone’s a suspect. Season 3 picks up with the mysterious murder of the show’s antagonist Bryce (Justin Prentice), a high school student accused of sexual assault. However Walker’s mom is out for justice. [...]

  • Telemundo Acquires Argentina’s Underground Producciones

    Telemundo Buys Argentina’s Underground Producciones (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a bid to up its game in the increasingly competitive arena of Spanish-language content, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has acquired leading Argentine production company, Underground Producciones., the shingle behind such hits as “100 Days to Fall in Love,” “El Marginal” and Argentina’s 2019 International Oscar submission, “The Angel.” The financial terms were not disclosed. Telemundo’s [...]

  • Luke Bradley-Jones to Run Disney Plus

    Disney Hires Luke Bradley-Jones to Run its Streaming Service in Europe and Africa

    Disney has hired Luke Bradley-Jones to run its Disney Plus streaming service when it launches in Europe and Africa. Bradley-Jones will join Disney from Comcast-owned Sky, where he was chief marketing officer. As SVP, direct-to-consumer, and general manager Disney Plus in Europe and Africa, Bradley-Jones will be based in London. He will report to Jan [...]

  • Host Giada De Laurentiis with her

    Giadia De Laurentiis Strikes New Talent Deal With Food Network

    Popular chef Giada De Laurentiis has signed a new deal that will keep her at Discovery Inc.’s Food Network in months to come. The deal, characterized as “multi-year,” will consist of projects in primetime and daytime and across various media platforms, and calls for new episodes of shows such as “Giada Entertains,” “Giada’s Holiday Handbook” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad