‘Wheel of Time’ Amazon Series Casts Daniel Henney

Daniel Henney has been cast in the upcoming Amazon series based on “The Wheel of Time.”

Henney will play the role of al’Lan Mandragoran. He joins previously announced cast members Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden.

Henney previously starred in the popular Korean series “My Lovely Sam-Son” as well as “Hello Franceska,” “Spring Waltz,” and “The Fugitive: Plan B.” He previously starred in the spinoff series “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” before joining the cast of the flagship show in 2017, with the latter series set to end with its upcoming 15th season.

His American television credits include “Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” On the film side, he has appeared in projects like “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “The Last Stand.”

He is repped by CAA and More/Medavoy Management.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

This Amazon series was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, whose previous credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Hemlock Grove.” Executive producers on the series include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also poised to direct the first two episodes. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson will serve as consulting producers with Pike set to produce in addition to starring. “The Wheel of Time” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.