‘Wheel of Time’ Series at Amazon Adds Four to Cast

The “Wheel of Time” series at Amazon has added four more pieces to its cast.

Alvaro Morte has been cast as Logain, with Hammed Animashaun set to play Loial. In addition, Alexandre Willaume will play Thom Merrilin, and Johann Myers has been cast as Padan Fain. The quartet are all boarding the series in guest roles, joining previously announced main cast members Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madden.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike) as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn (Stradowski), a powerful individual who will either save humanity or destroy it.

An adaptation of “The Wheel of Time” novels has been in development in one form or another going back as far as 2000, but the projects mostly never made it past that stage. However, a pilot episode called “Winter Dragon” aired on FXX back in February 2015, starring Max Ryan and Billy Zane. It aired at 1:30 a.m. with no prior publicity.

This Amazon series was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, whose previous credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Hemlock Grove.” Executive producers on the series include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also poised to direct the first two episodes. Jordan’s widow Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson will serve as consulting producers with Pike set to produce in addition to starring.

“The Wheel of Time” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.