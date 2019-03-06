What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2019

As the Oscars buzz officially dies down, it’s finally time to turn our heads to other shows and movies that may no longer be on the big-screen but are now available to stream from the comfort of our homes. This March, Netflix is offering viewers new seasons of binge-worthy favorites and new original series.
“Queer Eye” is making a return with its third season, which will take its five lovable leads, Antoni, Tan, Karamo, Bobby and Jonathan, to Missouri rather than its usual home base of Atlanta. But there will also a wide variety of new shows to start binging this month, like Netflix’s original animated series “Love, Death, & Robots” which, as its name suggests and its trailer confirms, will certainly involve a lot of sex and robots. Anime lovers have a lot to be excited about as the streaming service will be releasing the first three seasons of the classic anime show “Hunter X Hunter.” And while Netflix is known to invoke serious binging as they release entire seasons in one go, they will also be releasing certain shows on a more traditional week-to-week basis this month, such as Hasan Minhaj’s new comedy show, “Patriot Act,” and the Korean drama “Romance is a Bonus Book.”
See the full list of titles below:
March 1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
River’s Edge
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter’s Bone
Your Son
March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 2
March 5
Disney’s Christopher Robin
March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
Doubt
The Order
March 8
After Life
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
Immortals
Juanita
Lady J
Shadow
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Terrace House: Opening New Doors, part 6
March 13
Triple Frontier
March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5b
Burn Out
Dry Martina
Girl
If I Hadn’t Met You
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
Love, Death & Robots
Paskal
Queer Eye: Season 3
Robozuna: Season 2
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie
YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16
Green Door
March 19
Amy Schumer Growing
March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22
Carlo & Malik
Charlie’s Colorforms City
Delhi Crime
Historia de un crimen: Colosio
Mirage
Most Beautiful Thing
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Selling Sunset
The Dirt
The OA: Season 2
March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
March 29
15 August
Bayoneta
Osmosis
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Traitors
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30th
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
March 31
El sabor de las margaritas
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
March TBD
On My Block: Season 2
Stream all the shows and movies on Netflix.com. You can also download the Netflix app here and stream content directly to your phone, laptop or tablet, along with streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.