What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2019

As the Oscars buzz officially dies down, it’s finally time to turn our heads to other shows and movies that may no longer be on the big-screen but are now available to stream from the comfort of our homes. This March, Netflix is offering viewers new seasons of binge-worthy favorites and new original series.

“Queer Eye” is making a return with its third season, which will take its five lovable leads, Antoni, Tan, Karamo, Bobby and Jonathan, to Missouri rather than its usual home base of Atlanta. But there will also a wide variety of new shows to start binging this month, like Netflix’s original animated series “Love, Death, & Robots” which, as its name suggests and its trailer confirms, will certainly involve a lot of sex and robots. Anime lovers have a lot to be excited about as the streaming service will be releasing the first three seasons of the classic anime show “Hunter X Hunter.” And while Netflix is known to invoke serious binging as they release entire seasons in one go, they will also be releasing certain shows on a more traditional week-to-week basis this month, such as Hasan Minhaj’s new comedy show, “Patriot Act,” and the Korean drama “Romance is a Bonus Book.”

See the full list of titles below:

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue

River’s Edge

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 2

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

Doubt

The Order

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, part 6

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5b

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn’t Met You

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

The OA: Season 2

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30th

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

March TBD

On My Block: Season 2

Stream all the shows and movies on Netflix.com. You can also download the Netflix app here and stream content directly to your phone, laptop or tablet, along with streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.