×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2019

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
QUEER EYE
CREDIT: Austin Hargrave/Netflix

As the Oscars buzz officially dies down, it’s finally time to turn our heads to other shows and movies that may no longer be on the big-screen but are now available to stream from the comfort of our homes. This March, Netflix is offering viewers new seasons of binge-worthy favorites and new original series.

Queer Eye” is making a return with its third season, which will take its five lovable leads, Antoni, Tan, Karamo, Bobby and Jonathan, to Missouri rather than its usual home base of Atlanta. But there will also a wide variety of new shows to start binging this month, like Netflix’s original animated series “Love, Death, & Robots” which, as its name suggests and its trailer confirms, will certainly involve a lot of sex and robots. Anime lovers have a lot to be excited about as the streaming service will be releasing the first three seasons of the classic anime show “Hunter X Hunter.” And while Netflix is known to invoke serious binging as they release entire seasons in one go, they will also be releasing certain shows on a more traditional week-to-week basis this month, such as Hasan Minhaj’s new comedy show, “Patriot Act,” and the Korean drama “Romance is a Bonus Book.”

Related

See the full list of titles below:

March 1

A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2
Losers
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue
River’s Edge
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter’s Bone
Your Son

March 2
Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, volume 2

March 5
Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 6
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7
Doubt
The Order

March 8
After Life
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
Immortals
Juanita
Lady J
Shadow
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Terrace House: Opening New Doors, part 6

March 13
Triple Frontier

March 15
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5b
Burn Out
Dry Martina
Girl
If I Hadn’t Met You
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
Love, Death & Robots
Paskal
Queer Eye: Season 3
Robozuna: Season 2
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie
YooHoo to the Rescue

March 16
Green Door

March 19
Amy Schumer Growing

March 21
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22
Carlo & Malik
Charlie’s Colorforms City
Delhi Crime
Historia de un crimen: Colosio
Mirage
Most Beautiful Thing
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Selling Sunset
The Dirt
The OA: Season 2

March 26
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29
15 August
Bayoneta
Osmosis
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
The Highwaymen
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Traitors
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30th
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31
El sabor de las margaritas
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

March TBD
On My Block: Season 2

Stream all the shows and movies on Netflix.com. You can also download the Netflix app here and stream content directly to your phone, laptop or tablet, along with streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Clinton Trump Final Debate

    Democrats Reject Fox News as Partner in Primary Debates

    WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee will not partner with Fox News for the upcoming primary debates, citing a story in the New Yorker that reported on the close ties of the news channel to President Donald Trump. DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement that “recent reporting in the New Yorker on the [...]

  • Michael Schur Landlords

    Mike Schur Renews Overall Deal at Universal Television

    Mike Schur is staying put at Universal Television, with the acclaimed writer, producer, and showrunner renewing his overall deal at the studio. “There are very few people in this business who have been as instrumental to the success of both NBC and Universal Television as Mike Schur,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairmen, NBC [...]

  • QUEER EYE

    What's Coming to Netflix in March 2019

    As the Oscars buzz officially dies down, it’s finally time to turn our heads to other shows and movies that may no longer be on the big-screen but are now available to stream from the comfort of our homes. This March, Netflix is offering viewers new seasons of binge-worthy favorites and new original series. “Queer [...]

  • Gregg Araki Starz Showrunner Now Apocalypse

    Why Starz's 'Now Apocalypse' Is Gregg Araki's 'Imagination Unleashed'

    Gregg Araki has agreed to meet at the coffee shop where he does most of his writing. It’s a Starbucks in Hollywood — we won’t say which one — and frankly, it’s amazing that he can get any work done here without being recognized. “It’s not like I’m famous,” he insists.  Related Sandra Bullock Moms Who [...]

  • Boys in the Band Broadway

    'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 3 at USA Network, Matt Bomer Joins in Major Role

    “The Sinner” has officially been picked up for a third season, with Matt Bomer set to join the show starring opposite series lead Bill Pullman. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad