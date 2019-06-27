What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2019

If you’ve already binged your way through the latest season of “Handmaid’s Tale” and all of “Catch-22,” worry not because Hulu is here to cure your mid-vacation content slump with a whole new slate of titles coming to the streamer this July.

Watch Kristen Bell reprise her role as the titular character in Season 4 of “Veronica Mars,” dropping July 1. Or if you aren’t in the mood to return to the seaside town of Neptune as Mars investigates a mysterious string of bombings and murders, you can relax with Ice-Cube’s hilarious one-liners in Steve Carr’s family comedy “Are We Done Yet?” and his spin-off series “Are We There Yet?”

Alongside classic favorites — all five “Rocky” movies, “King Kong,” and “The Polar Express” are among some notable additions — the streaming service also came through with both brand-new and returning original shows. Watch the series premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which follows four friends over the course of one night when they all reunite at a glamorous wedding, or return to drama-ridden 18th century Britain in Season 3 of “Harlots,” out July 10.

See the full list below:

July 1

Forged in Fire (Season 5)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)

Grace vs. Abrams (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 6)

Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)

Married at First Sight (Season 7)

Mountain Men (Season 2)

Nightwatch Nation (Season 1)

Project Runway (Season 12)

The Universe (Seasons 4-6)

Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (Series Premiere)

88 Minutes

A Little Princess

A Year Ago in Winter

Accomplices

Airplane!

Airplanes II: The Sequel

American Gun

An American Werewolf in London

The Amityville Horror

Antiviral

The Appeared

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Astro Boy

Bad Lieutenant

Bad Santa

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Big Fish

Brotherhood of Justice

Bull Durham

Bunny and the Bull

The Chateau

The Childhood of a Leader

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Con Air

Cooties

CSA: Confederate States of America

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Fainheart

Fighter

The First Wives Club

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Hard Candy

Hellions

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Housemaid

The Human Stain

I Remember You

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killing them Safely

King Kong

The Last Days

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Man in the Moon

Manglehorn

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Girl

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Paranoid Park

The Panic in Needle Park

The Polar Express

The Princess of Montpensier

Primal

Prime

Proof

Pumpkin

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Quigley Down Under

Rain

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

Superbad

Swimfan

Swingers

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Time that Remains

The Uninvited

The Wraith

Thomas in Love

Traitor

Turtles Can Fly

Unmade Beds

Uptown Girls

Vampires

Vincere

Walk Away Renee

We Are What We Are

White Night Wedding

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place

July 2

The Last Word

July 3

Phoenix

July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock (Episode 10 Premiere)

The Brink

Woman at War

July 5

Amazing World of Gumball (Season 6)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 13)

The Venture Bros. (Season 7)

Drop Dead Gorgeous

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 13)

July 10

Bring the Funny (Series Premiere)

Harlots (Season 3 Premiere)

Witness Protection

July 12

Hollywood Game Night (Season 6 Premiere)

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

Clique (Season 2)

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 17-18)

Caribbean Life (Seasons 6-7)

Chopped (Seasons 30-31)

Cold Valley (Season 1)

Deadly Women (Seasons 11-12)

Food Paradise (Season 11)

Homicide Hunter (Season 8)

How The Universe Works (Seasons 3-6)

Kids BBQ Championship (Season 2)

Killer Unknown (Season 1)

Love It or List It (Seasons 12-13)

Mythbusters (Season 20)

Mythbusters Jr (Season 1)

NASA’s Unexplained Files (Seasons 1-5)

Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 15-16)

Secret Space Escapes (Season 1)

Shark Week 2017 (Season 1)

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade (Season 1)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (Season 1)

Your Worst Nightmare (Seasons 4-5)

July 18

The Last Man

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3A, Dubbed)

July 20

Apollo 11

July 21

The Wave

July 22

Time Freak

July 23

Planet 51

July 26

Light as a Feather (Complete Season 2 Premiere)

Power (Season 5)

Veronica Mars (Complete Season 4 Premiere)

I Trapped the Devil

The Field Guide to Evil

July 29

After Darkness

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 6 Premiere)

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Series Premiere)

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days

Dior and I