What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2019

Rocky

If you’ve already binged your way through the latest season of  “Handmaid’s Tale” and all of “Catch-22,” worry not because Hulu is here to cure your mid-vacation content slump with a whole new slate of titles coming to the streamer this July.

Watch Kristen Bell reprise her role as the titular character in Season 4 of “Veronica Mars,” dropping July 1. Or if you aren’t in the mood to return to the seaside town of Neptune as Mars investigates a mysterious string of bombings and murders, you can relax with Ice-Cube’s hilarious one-liners in Steve Carr’s family comedy “Are We Done Yet?” and his spin-off series “Are We There Yet?”

Alongside classic favorites — all five “Rocky” movies, “King Kong,” and “The Polar Express” are among some notable additions — the streaming service also came through with both brand-new and returning original shows. Watch the series premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which follows four friends over the course of one night when they all reunite at a glamorous wedding, or return to drama-ridden 18th century Britain in Season 3 of “Harlots,” out July 10.

See the full list below:

July 1

Forged in Fire (Season 5)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)
Grace vs. Abrams (Season 1)
Hoarders (Season 6)
Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)
Married at First Sight (Season 7)
Mountain Men (Season 2)
Nightwatch Nation (Season 1)
Project Runway (Season 12)
The Universe (Seasons 4-6)
Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (Series Premiere)
88 Minutes
A Little Princess
A Year Ago in Winter
Accomplices
Airplane!
Airplanes II: The Sequel
American Gun
An American Werewolf in London
The Amityville Horror
Antiviral
The Appeared
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Astro Boy
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Santa
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Big Fish
Brotherhood of Justice
Bull Durham
Bunny and the Bull
The Chateau
The Childhood of a Leader
Child’s Play
Coffin Rock
Con Air
Cooties
CSA: Confederate States of America
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Fainheart
Fighter
The First Wives Club
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Hard Candy
Hellions
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Housemaid
The Human Stain
I Remember You
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killing them Safely
King Kong
The Last Days
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Manglehorn
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Girl
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Paranoid Park
The Panic in Needle Park
The Polar Express
The Princess of Montpensier
Primal
Prime
Proof
Pumpkin
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Quigley Down Under
Rain
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Spaceballs
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
Superbad
Swimfan
Swingers
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Time that Remains
The Uninvited
The Wraith
Thomas in Love
Traitor
Turtles Can Fly
Unmade Beds
Uptown Girls
Vampires
Vincere
Walk Away Renee
We Are What We Are
White Night Wedding
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place

July 2

The Last Word

July 3

Phoenix

July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock (Episode 10 Premiere)
The Brink
Woman at War

July 5

Amazing World of Gumball (Season 6)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 13)
The Venture Bros. (Season 7)
Drop Dead Gorgeous

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 13)

July 10

Bring the Funny (Series Premiere)
Harlots (Season 3 Premiere)
Witness Protection

July 12

Hollywood Game Night (Season 6 Premiere)
Gone Baby Gone

July 13

Clique (Season 2)

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 17-18)
Caribbean Life (Seasons 6-7)
Chopped (Seasons 30-31)
Cold Valley (Season 1)
Deadly Women (Seasons 11-12)
Food Paradise (Season 11)
Homicide Hunter (Season 8)
How The Universe Works (Seasons 3-6)
Kids BBQ Championship (Season 2)
Killer Unknown (Season 1)
Love It or List It (Seasons 12-13)
Mythbusters (Season 20)
Mythbusters Jr (Season 1)
NASA’s Unexplained Files (Seasons 1-5)
Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 15-16)
Secret Space Escapes (Season 1)
Shark Week 2017 (Season 1)
The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade (Season 1)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (Season 1)
Your Worst Nightmare (Seasons 4-5)

July 18

The Last Man

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3A, Dubbed)

July 20

Apollo 11

July 21

The Wave

July 22

Time Freak

July 23

Planet 51

July 26

Light as a Feather (Complete Season 2 Premiere)
Power (Season 5)
Veronica Mars (Complete Season 4 Premiere)
I Trapped the Devil
The Field Guide to Evil

July 29

After Darkness

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 6 Premiere)

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Series Premiere)
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Dior and I

