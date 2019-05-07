‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

With four episodes left to air in its freshman run, FX has renewed the vampire mockumentary series “What We Do in the Shadows” for a second season.

The show is based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name, however, the TV adaptation moves from Wellington to Staten Island, and follows three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Season two of the comedy, which explores the mundane, daily issues vampires would have to deal with living in today’s world, is slated to debut in 2020.

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of ‘Shadows’ fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

To date, “What We Do in the Shadows” is averaging a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and just under 500,000 total viewers across the five episodes which have aired.

Clement, who created the 10-episode first season, executive produces alongside Waititi, Simms, Rudin, Basch and Bush. The series is produced by FX Productions and also stars Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.