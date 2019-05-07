×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
What We Do in the Shadows FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

With four episodes left to air in its freshman run, FX has renewed the vampire mockumentary series “What We Do in the Shadows” for a second season.

The show is based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name, however, the TV adaptation moves from Wellington to Staten Island, and follows three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Season two of the comedy, which explores the mundane, daily issues vampires would have to deal with living in today’s world, is slated to debut in 2020.

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of ‘Shadows’ fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

Related

To date, “What We Do in the Shadows” is averaging a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and just under 500,000 total viewers across the five episodes which have aired.

Clement, who created the 10-episode first season, executive produces alongside Waititi, Simms, Rudin, Basch and Bush. The series is produced by FX Productions and also stars Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • mary foster documentary hbo foster care

    How HBO Doc 'Foster' Gives 'Unprecedented' Look Into Children in Foster Care System

    The documentary “Foster” features numerous individuals in the foster care system, but the inspiration for the film started with just one child. About 25 years ago, producer Deborah Oppenheimer met a 6-year-old boy named Patrick, while she was volunteering at a public school. “I asked his story and discovered that he had been removed from [...]

  • What We Do in the Shadows

    'What We Do in the Shadows' Renewed for Season 2 at FX

    With four episodes left to air in its freshman run, FX has renewed the vampire mockumentary series “What We Do in the Shadows” for a second season. The show is based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name, however, the TV adaptation moves from Wellington to Staten Island, and follows [...]

  • Paramount Renews 'Ink Master,' Orders Spinoff

    Paramount Network Renews 'Ink Master' for Season 12 and 13, Orders Spinoff Series

    Paramount Network is expanding the reality competition series “Ink Master” with a two-season renewal, and an order for a spinoff series. The tattoo-competition series will premiere its 12th season, titled “Ink Master: Battle Of The Sexes,” on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new season features teams of male and female artists competing [...]

  • Kim Kardashian West at Variety and

    Oxygen Greenlights Kim Kardashian Criminal Justice Documentary, 5 New True-Crime Series

    Oxygen Media is continuing to expand its killer slate by greenlighting five new series, as well as a documentary about Kim Kardashian’s campaign for criminal justice reform. The new set of projects hail from an eclectic range of creatives, including Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Ice-T, and Jason Blum. “Oxygen is tremendously excited to work with some [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Ratings: 'Last of

    'Game of Thrones' Ratings: 'Last of the Starks' Down Slightly, Equals Season 8 Premiere

    After last week’s epic Battle of Winterfell posted record numbers for “Game of Thrones” viewership, it’s no surprise that this week’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” has come in slightly lower. Episode four of the final season drew 11.8 million total viewers during its initial broadcast, meaning it was down 200,000 viewers on last [...]

  • 'Three Busy Debras' Ordered to Series

    'Three Busy Debras' Ordered to Series at Adult Swim

    Adult Swim is diving into absurdist suburbia with a new comedy series titled “Three Busy Debras.” The cable channel has issued a series order for the quarter-hour live-action comedy which follows the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The show, whose pilot was [...]

  • Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris pay

    Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert Among Top Nominees for CMT Awards

    Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and the Zac Brown Band are tied for the most nominations each, three, for this year’s CMT Music Awards, set to air live on the country music network June 5. The list of artists with two nods in the network’s eight categories is an exceptionally long one: Brandi Carlile, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad