TV News Roundup: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Sets FX Premiere Date

What We Do in the Shadows FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

In today’s TV news roundup, premiere dates are announced for “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX and a pair of prison films on HBO.

CASTING

DC Universe has announced that Meg DeLacy and Jake Austin Walker will join the cast of “Stargirl,” the subscription service’s upcoming series following high-school aged heroes as they form the Justice Society of America. DeLacy co-stars as Cindy Burman, daughter of the villainous Dragon King (Nelson Lee) and one of the school’s most popular and feared students. Walker will play an undisclosed DC character.

DATES

FX has revealed that the vampire comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows” will premiere on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and run for 10 episodes. Based on the film of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show will be a documentary-style look at the undead lives of three vampires, played by Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou, living in Staten Island. Harvey Guillén will appear as a vampire servant, Mark Proksch will play a day-walking energy vampire, and Beanie Feldstein is a college student who begins to crave human flesh.

HBO has announced its HBO Films drama “O.G.” will air on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Jeffrey Wright as a prison inmate in the final weeks of his 24-year sentence, the film was shot over five weeks at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Indiana. Theothus Carter and William Fichtner also star in the groundbreaking film. While at the prison, director Madeleine Sackler collaborated with inmates to create the documentary “It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It” to explore their stories and decades-long sentences. Following the premiere of “O.G.,” the separate documentary will be available to stream on HBO platforms and debut on the main HBO channel on Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

