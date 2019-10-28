×
What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Morning Show’ Launches on Apple TV Plus

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Deuce” comes to an end on HBO, and Apple TV Plus launches with a host of new series including “The Morning Show.”

“The Deuce,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

David Simon’s series about the rise of the pornography industry comes to an end this week on HBO. Tune in to see Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco play Candy and Frankie one final time.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Amazon, Friday

Season 2 of the spy series drops this Friday, with John Krasinski returning as the titular CIA agent. In this season, Jack Ryan ventures into a Venezuelan jungle to investigate an illegal arms deal.

“The Morning Show,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

Friday sees the launch of Apple’s streaming venture, with the tentpole series being “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. The series deals with the #MeToo movement and workplace harassment, told from the perspectives of Alex Levy (Aniston), a veteran host of the fictional “Morning Show,” her co-host (Carell) who is caught up in a sexual misconduct scandal, and an ambitious new journalist on the block in Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon).

“For All Mankind,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

Also among the tech giant’s offerings is “For All Mankind,” a series which asks the question what would have happened to the United States if the Soviet Union had landed on the Moon first in 1969? Created by Ronald D. Moore, best known for developing the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, “For All Mankind” stars Joel Kinnaman , Sarah Jones and Shantel VanSanten, among others.

“The Affair,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Another series making its curtain call this week is “The Affair” on Showtime. Dominic West is set to make his final outing as Noah Solloway, after his co-lead Ruth Wilson exited the show last year in mysterious circumstances.

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week's TV. Each week, Variety's TV team combs through the week's schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, "The Deuce" comes to an end on HBO, and Apple TV Plus launches

