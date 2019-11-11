What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Mandalorian’ Premieres, ‘The Crown’ Returns

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Disney Plus launches with Jon Favreau’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” and “The Crown” makes a royal return on Netflix.

“The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus, Tuesday

Disney is launching its much talked about streaming service Disney Plus on Tuesday with a cluster of new shows, the jewel of which is inarguably “The Mandalorian.” Hailing from the minds of Jon Favreau and “Clone Wars” creator Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal (of “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos” fame) as the titular bounty hunter and is set five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.”

“Dollface,” Hulu, Friday

Created by Jordan Weiss and produced by Margot Robbie’s production banner Luckychap Entertainment, this new show follows Jules (Kat Dennings), who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, is forced to re-forge her female friendships.

“The Crown,” Netflix, Sunday

Prepare to give a hearty royal wave to “The Crown” season 3 which drops Sunday on Netflix. Oscar winner Olivia Colman takes over the queenly mantle, with Helena Bonham Carter stepping into the role of Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies taking over as Prince Philip.

“Ray Donovan,” Showtime, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Liev Schrieber and co. return on Sunday night for a seventh season of intense, bruising drama. Season 7 finds Ray working to be the man his family needs him to be, however, he struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.