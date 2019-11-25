What to Watch on TV This Week: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ on Apple TV Plus

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” drops on Apple TV Plus, and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” gets its Netflix release.

“Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Tune in for sequins, scathing criticism and drama in the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars.” We’re down to the final four: country singer Lauren Alaina, actor Kel Mitchel, pop star Ally Brooke, and “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown. The bookmakers seem to be leaning towards Hannah, but a few false steps and any of the others could break in and snatch the Mirror Ball trophy.

“The Irishman,” Netflix, Wednesday

Martin Scorsese’s much-hyped crime drama drops this week on Netflix after its limited theatrical release. The film is over three hours long, but boasts the iconic trio of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci on screen together again to get you through the immensely long run time.

“Servant,” Apple TV Plus, Thursday

Prepare to be creeped out on Thanksgiving with the release of M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple series. The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple (played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Look out for “Game of Thrones” alum Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint who also star.

“Harley Quinn,” DC Universe, Friday

The deranged DC villain is getting her own animated show this week, featuring “Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Jarley. The show follows Harley after she finally breaks things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. It will of course feature the caped crusader, as well as Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.