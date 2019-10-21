×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘BoJack Horseman,’ ‘Will & Grace’ Debut Their Final Seasons

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
BoJack Horseman Season 5
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, a whole string of shows premiere their final seasons, including Netflix’s animated comedy “BoJack Horseman” and NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace.”

“Catherine the Great,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

Helen Mirren dons yet another crown, this time that of 18th century Russian empress Catherine the Great. The premiere of this HBO-Sky limited series collaboration sees Catherine both fighting to retain power after usurping her husband Peter III, and looking for love.

“Castle Rock,” Hulu, Wednesday

Season 2 of the Stephen King adaptation drops on Hulu this week, with Lizzy Caplan tackling the iconic role of deranged nurse Annie Wilkes.

Will & Grace,” NBC, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

The iconic comedy premieres its 11th and final season this week, quite a lot earlier than originally planned. NBC announced last week its decision to bump “Sunnyside” off the schedule and replace it with the final season of “Will & Grace,” which likely came as a nice surprise for fans of the latter, who weren’t expecting to see Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes return until 2020.

BoJack Horseman,” Netflix, Friday

On Friday, Netflix is set to release the first half of the final season of “BoJack Horseman.” Season 6 sees BoJack re-evaluating how he wants to live his life from now on after emerging from rehab. The second part will launch on Jan. 31, 2020.

“Silicon Valley,” HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m.

After its fair share of bumps in the road, the premiere of the sixth and final season of “Silicon Valley” airs this Sunday on HBO. This season finds Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and the Pied Piper guys finally seeing the fruits of their labor, but realizing that a bigger company means much bigger problems.

More TV

  • Monica Lewinsky

    HBO Max Picks Up Monica Lewinsky Documentary '15 Minutes of Shame'

    Monica Lewinsky has teamed with “Catfish” co-host and producer Max Joseph to produce “15 Minutes of Shame,” a documentary for HBO Max about the culture of public shaming. “15 Minutes of Shame” is described as a look at people from around the world who have been caught up in a situation that involved public criticism [...]

  • 'Riverdale' Team Sets Drama Pilot at

    'Riverdale' Team Sets Drama Pilot at HBO Max

    “Riverdale” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and two of the show’s writers have set up the drama “The Shelley Society” at HBO Max with a pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The project follows a young Mary Shelley and a band of her fellow Romantics, including Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron, as they battle supernatural threats, including the [...]

  • Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills to Co-Produce SAG Awards

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions have joined the SAG Awards producing team. The guild announced this morning that Kathy Connell will once again serve as the show’s producer along with Hayes and Milliner in partnership with Avalon Harbor. “Attending the SAG Awards has always been a pleasure and a privilege for me,” [...]

  • Alia Shawkat

    Alia Shawkat Joins Jeff Bridges in FX Drama Pilot 'Old Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alia Shawkat has been cast in the upcoming FX pilot “The Old Man,” Variety has learned exclusively. She joins previously announced lead Jeff Bridges as well as cast members John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Simpsons' Soars, 'Batwoman'

    TV Ratings: 'The Simpsons' Soars, 'Batwoman' Dips

    Helped by a sizable NFL lead-in, “The Simpsons” aired its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode to excellent numbers on Fox. Homer, Marge and co. were provided the highest rated scripted show on Sunday night, scoring a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and around 5.7 million total viewers. The rest of Fox’s Sunday Animation Domination was [...]

  • The Boys Amazon Prime

    Nielsen Adds Amazon Prime Video to SVOD Measurement, With Limitations

    After two years of measuring Netflix viewing, Nielsen has now added Amazon Prime Video to the mix of subscription-streaming services it tracks — and with the same set of limitations. Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings originally launched in October 2017 with Netflix. According to the research firm, the addition of Amazon Prime Video measurement will let [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad