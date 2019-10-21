What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘BoJack Horseman,’ ‘Will & Grace’ Debut Their Final Seasons

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, a whole string of shows premiere their final seasons, including Netflix’s animated comedy “BoJack Horseman” and NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace.”

“Catherine the Great,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

Helen Mirren dons yet another crown, this time that of 18th century Russian empress Catherine the Great. The premiere of this HBO-Sky limited series collaboration sees Catherine both fighting to retain power after usurping her husband Peter III, and looking for love.

“Castle Rock,” Hulu, Wednesday

Season 2 of the Stephen King adaptation drops on Hulu this week, with Lizzy Caplan tackling the iconic role of deranged nurse Annie Wilkes.

“Will & Grace,” NBC, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

The iconic comedy premieres its 11th and final season this week, quite a lot earlier than originally planned. NBC announced last week its decision to bump “Sunnyside” off the schedule and replace it with the final season of “Will & Grace,” which likely came as a nice surprise for fans of the latter, who weren’t expecting to see Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes return until 2020.

“BoJack Horseman,” Netflix, Friday

On Friday, Netflix is set to release the first half of the final season of “BoJack Horseman.” Season 6 sees BoJack re-evaluating how he wants to live his life from now on after emerging from rehab. The second part will launch on Jan. 31, 2020.

“Silicon Valley,” HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m.

After its fair share of bumps in the road, the premiere of the sixth and final season of “Silicon Valley” airs this Sunday on HBO. This season finds Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and the Pied Piper guys finally seeing the fruits of their labor, but realizing that a bigger company means much bigger problems.