×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Women, People of Color Make Progress as TV Writers But Still Underrepresented in Top Jobs

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA West Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of WGA West

Women and people of color are making progress as writers in television but systematic discrimination in hiring persists, according to the WGA West’s latest inclusion study.

Among the key findings of the WGA West’s Inclusion Report Card for the 2017-18 television season is that women and people of color remain underrepresented relative to their percentages in the U.S. population, and discrimination worsens at upper levels. The report found that 2,895 guild members were hired for writing jobs on programs airing across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

On TV writing staffs, people of color are mostly concentrated at lower levels. During the 2017-18 season, women made up half of staff writers, but as the job categories advance, the percentage of women in those positions dropped. Only 17% of TV executive producers were women, and only 24% of TV showrunners were women. Similarly, people of color composed 45% of staff writers, but only 12% of executive producers and 12% of showrunners.

Related

Other statistics were similarly sobering, such as that writers with disabilities constitute less than 1% of employed TV writers, even though 56.7 million Americans identify as having a disability. Additionally, there is a near-total absence of staff writers over the age of 50, and numerous LGBTQ+ writers reported being told by agents and studio executives that they “don’t count as diverse.”

Even after being hired, 64% of writers from underrepresented groups reported bias, discrimination, and/or harassment in the workplace, according to the independent Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity.

The report did note there was some evidence of progress. As employment on TV series has doubled over the last decade, women have risen from 30% of the workforce to 35%, and people of color have increased their share from 17% to 27%.

The WGAW report ended with a call to studios and showrunners to improve the numbers for the 2019-20 TV staffing season. “With honesty, accountability, and continued effort, we can end unfair discrimination against writers and increase inclusion and equity across our industry,” the report stated.

To read the full Inclusion Report Card, click here.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells Black

    'Black Monday' Renewed For Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed the comedy series “Black Monday” for a second season. The show stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer as employees of a Wall Street trading firm in the year leading up to Black Monday, the day international stock markets crashed in 1987. It’s the story of how a group [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Women, People of Color Make Progress as TV Writers But Still Underrepresented in Top Jobs

    Women and people of color are making progress as writers in television but systematic discrimination in hiring persists, according to the WGA West’s latest inclusion study. Among the key findings of the WGA West’s Inclusion Report Card for the 2017-18 television season is that women and people of color remain underrepresented relative to their percentages [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "215" - The

    Adam Lambert Returns to 'American Idol' Stage Like a King, for Queen Night

    Queen frontman and “‘American Idol’ legend,” to quote host Ryan Seacrest, returned to where it all started to mentor the current season’s top eight finalists for a Queen-themed night of hits. It’s hard to believe that just 10 years ago, Lambert first performed with Queen on the “Idol” stage and began his journey with the [...]

  • Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof

    Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof for Fox This Summer

    Fox has greenlit an after-show spoof from Fred Savage that is set to air this summer. The broadcaster has given the series, titled “What Just Happened??!,” a nine-episode order. The half-hour series will debut on Fox Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The series will explore the fictional fandom surrounding a fictional sci-fi series [...]

  • Night King Game of Thrones Long

    'Game of Thrones': The Best Celeb Reactions to Last Night's Epic Battle

    As the white walkers descended upon Winterfell, celebrities similarly stormed Twitter and Instagram in droves to comment on the action packed third episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight. Here’s a few of the best “GOT” star reactions. Joe Jonas Jonas feted the Arya actress as the greatest of all time with the goat emoji. [...]

  • Bob Bakish

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish Talks CBS Merger Rumors, #MeToo Movement, Censorship

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish addressed rumors of a possible merger with CBS during an appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday. Bakish stayed mostly mum on the topic, saying he has directed his team to “stay focused” and “keep moving the company forward, not focus on what he described as “the third time [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode

    'Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell Becomes Most Tweeted Episode in TV History

    “Game of Thrones” has broken yet another record. On April 28, the buzzy third episode of Season 8 of “Game of Thrones” has officially become the most tweeted-about television episode of all time, meaning last night’s episode garnered more tweets than any other TV show in history. The episode brought on more than 7.8 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad