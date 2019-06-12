×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WGA East Unveils Made in NY Writers Room Fellows for 2019

By

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

The WGA East and various New York City agencies have unveiled the 10 writers selected to take part in the second “Made in NY Writers Room” program designed to open doors to writers from backgrounds that are underrepresented in mainstream entertainment.

The program is a partnership of the guild and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and city’s Department of Small Business Services. The program offers a stipend of $10,800. The fellows will take part in numerous workshop and mentoring sessions with experienced WGA East members as they seek to produce at least two scripts.

The fellows were chosen from a pool of 325 applicants recommended by 26 organizations. All applicants received notes from experienced writers on their scripts and loglines. Another 50 semifinalists received additional notes as the group was winnowed to the final 10.

“We are very pleased to continue this important work with the City to empower underrepresented writers to build successful careers in television,” said Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East. “The MINY Writers Room project offers the experience and commitment of WGAE members to talented New York writers and helps the City broaden and deepen the pool of storytellers ready and able to craft great shows here.”

Related

MOME commissioner Anne del Castillo said the program is part of the city’s effort to promote diversity in hiring across all industries.

“With over 60 scripted television shows filming in New York City, we hope to see more diverse New Yorkers in writers rooms here to ensure the industry continues to put ever more nuanced and authentic stories on the screen,” del Castillo said.

The fellows are:

  • Playwright Harron Atkins
  • Showrunner’s assistant Yasmine Cadet
  • Writers production assistant  Joseph (Joey) Capuana,
  • Writer and storyboard artist Michael Lee
  • Writer Catherine Loerke
  • Comedy promo writer Vincent (Vinny) Lopez
  • Comedian Jordan Mendoza
  • Playwright and librettist Jerome Parker
  • Children’s TV writer Michael Rodriguez
  • Entertainment journalist and WGA East member Pilot Viruet

Mentors lined up for the program this year are:

  • Robert Carlock
  • Melissa James Gibson
  • Soo Hugh
  • Tom Kelly
  • Frank Pugliese
  • Michael Rauch
  • Tom Scharpling
  • Brennan Shroff
  • Matt Williams
  • Stu Zicherman

(Pictured from top: Yasmine Cadet, Harron Atkins, Joseph (Joey) Capuana, Michael Lee, Pilot Viruet, Catherine Loerke, Jordan Mendoza, Jerome Parker, Michael Rodriguez and Vincent (Vinny) Lopez)

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Younger Season 2 finale

    'Younger' Season 6: 'The Entire World Has Been Flipped Upside Down'

    When “Younger” returns for its sixth season, everything will look a lot different. The hip wardrobe and sets will remain the same, but the people inhabiting those chic spaces will be navigating completely new territory. For starters, Charles (Peter Hermann) and Liza (Sutton Foster) are finally an out-and-proud couple that can exist together in the [...]

  • WGA East Unveils Made in NY

    WGA East Unveils Made in NY Writers Room Fellows for 2019

    The WGA East and various New York City agencies have unveiled the 10 writers selected to take part in the second “Made in NY Writers Room” program designed to open doors to writers from backgrounds that are underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. The program is a partnership of the guild and the Mayor’s Office of Media [...]

  • 'Coco' Writer Matthew Aldrich Boards 'Narnia'

    'Coco' Writer Matthew Aldrich to Oversee 'Narnia' Projects for Netflix

    Netflix has hired “Coco” screenwriter Matthew Aldrich to oversee its live-action adaptations of C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” book series as films and TV shows. Aldrich will serve as a creative architect on all projects under the deal. He most recently co-wrote “Coco” with Adrian Molina for Disney and Pixar Animation Studios. The film [...]

  • 'World of Dance' Judge Derek Hough

    'World of Dance' Judge Derek Hough Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television

    “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television, Variety has learned. The deal encompasses both alternative and scripted programming. Hough has been a judge on the NBC competition series for three seasons since its launch in May 2017. He also co-starred in the network’s production of “Hairspray Live!” in 2016. “Derek [...]

  • Carla Gugino Jett

    How Carla Gugino Is Redefining the Anti-Hero in Cinemax's Crime Drama 'Jett'

    “This is like no character I’ve ever played,” Carla Gugino told Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of Cinemax’s “Jett” on Tuesday night. “I think television is filled with great roles for women, which is such a godsend these days. But the anti-hero — there’s still a double standard there.” In the new series, Gugino [...]

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News Says It 'Resolved' Complaint Levied Against Streaming Personality Tyrus

    Fox News said Wednesday that it “resolved” a complaint levied against Tyrus, a comedian who appears on its streaming Fox Nation service, by Britt McHenry, who had been co-hosting a program with him. The Fox Corporation-owned news company issued a statement a day after a report in “The Daily Beast” alleged McHenry had accused Tyrus, [...]

  • ST-NextGames

    Netflix Teases 'Stranger Things' Mobile Game Planned for 2020

    We’re getting a new “Stranger Things” mobile game, but that’s just the beginning for Netflix in the games space, as revealed Wednesday during an E3 Coliseum talk. We’ve already heard about “Stranger Things 3: The Game” coming to multiple platforms, including mobile, but this new game is a separate project. The upcoming “Stranger Things” mobile [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad