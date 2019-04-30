×
‘Westworld’ Season 3 Adds Vincent Cassel

Vincent Cassel'It's Only the End of the World' photocall, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2016
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Vincent Cassel has signed on for “Westworld” Season 3 at HBO.

Like most things “Westworld,” the exact nature of Cassel’s role is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced “Westworld” Season 3 cast members Lena Waithe Aaron Paul. Production recently began on Season 3 and the show is not expected to air again until at least 2020.

Cassel is known for his starring role in “Mesrine Part 1: Killer Instinct” and “Mesrine Part 2: Public Enemy #1.” His previous credits also include “Black Swan,” “Ocean’s 12,” and “Eastern Promises.” He will next be seen in “Underwater” directed by William Eubanks.

He is repped by CAA and Agence Adéquat.

The series, based on the Michael Crichton film of the same name, was created for television and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions also executive produce along with Richard J. Lewis and Athena Wickham. Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films and Bad Robot produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It was recently announced that Nolan and Joy would exit their overall deal with WBTV for a deal at Amazon said to be worth nine figures. Under the new deal, Nolan and Joy will remain as writers and executive producers on “Westworld.”

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you've seen "Game of Thrones" Season 8 Episode 3, titled "The Long Night."  The brutal Battle of Winterfell during "Game of Thrones" Season 8 Episode 3 left thousands of casualties. Among the most tragic was Ser Jorah Mormont, who fittingly perished defending his beloved Khaleesi. Iain Glen, who plays [...]

    Vincent Cassel has signed on for "Westworld" Season 3 at HBO. Like most things "Westworld," the exact nature of Cassel's role is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced "Westworld" Season 3 cast members Lena Waithe Aaron Paul. Production recently began on Season 3 and the show is not expected to air again until [...]

