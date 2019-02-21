Wendy Williams Sets March 4 Return to Syndicated Talk Show

After a six-week leave with health issues, Wendy Williams is set to return to her syndicated daytime talk show on March 4.

Williams has been on leave from “The Wendy Williams Show” since Jan. 18 to deal with health issues including a fractured shoulders and complications from Graves disease, an immune system disorder which the host was diagnosed with last year.

The show, distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, confirmed Thursday that Williams will be back in her “iconic purple chair” on March 4.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” Debmar-Mercury said in a statement.

Debmar-Mercury recruited a number of guest hosts for episodes produced while Williams was on leave. The list included Nick Cannon, Keke Palmer and “Page Six TV” host and Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

“The Wendy Williams Show” has been a solid player in daytime for the past decade. The show is marking its 10th anniversary this season.