Kevin Hunter Out as Executive Producer on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Kevin Hunter is out as an executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show” on the heels of Williams’ announcement that she plans to file for divorce from her husband of 22 years.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ ” said a spokesperson for the daytime talk show, produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Hunter had been with the show since its inception in 2008. Williams, 54, joked about jumping into dating on Wednesday’s episode, talking about potentially getting out on the town and moving forward.

Williams and Hunter have a 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and the pair run the non-profit Hunter Foundation, which is geared toward drug rehabilitation programs, education services, and prevention. Williams has gone public with her battle with substance abuse. In March, she announced on the show that she had checked herself into a sober-living home. On Monday, Williams said she will be moving out of the facility soon.

“It’s so crazy because now my business is your business. I’m moving out of sober house in just a few days, you know. It’ll be Wendy on her own,” Williams said on Monday’s episode. “I have to tell you, you know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son.”

Hunter released a statement earlier this week apologizing to Williams and taking “full accountability” for his actions.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

