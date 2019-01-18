Wendy Williams Takes Extended Leave From Daytime Talk Show

Wendy Williams is taking an extended absence from her eponymous daytime talk show due to health complications after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she said she sustained in December.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” according to a note from her family. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Williams first revealed her diagnosis of Graves’ disease last February.

The talk show host had missed her Dec. 17 taping, attributing it to the injury. After the show’s planned hiatus the following week, Williams extended her break past the planned Jan. 7 return due to her recovery.

“The Wendy Williams Show” is slated to air reruns the week of Jan. 21, according to producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury, and will return to producing original episodes featuring guest hosts on Jan. 28. The company says it “wholeheartedly” supports the talk show host’s decision to extend her leave and “will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

Debmar-Mercury had previously said Williams would resume taping on Jan. 21.

The show is currently in its 10th season and airs on Fox owned-and-operated stations.