×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wendy Williams Takes Extended Leave From Daytime Talk Show

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wendy Williams
CREDIT: Twitter

Wendy Williams is taking an extended absence from her eponymous daytime talk show due to health complications after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she said she sustained in December.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” according to a note from her family. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Williams first revealed her diagnosis of Graves’ disease last February.

The talk show host had missed her Dec. 17 taping, attributing it to the injury. After the show’s planned hiatus the following week, Williams extended her break past the planned Jan. 7 return due to her recovery.

The Wendy Williams Show” is slated to air reruns the week of Jan. 21, according to producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury, and will return to producing original episodes featuring guest hosts on Jan. 28. The company says it “wholeheartedly” supports the talk show host’s decision to extend her leave and “will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

Debmar-Mercury had previously said Williams would resume taping on Jan. 21.

The show is currently in its 10th season and airs on Fox owned-and-operated stations.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More TV

  • Ashley Graham and Christie Brinkley'American Beauty

    Christie Brinkley, Ashley Graham on How 'American Beauty Star' Embraces Diversity

    Lifetime’s “American Beauty Star” has a new second season host who appreciates the contestants’ struggle for success as equally as their battle to break down diversity barriers in the fashion industry. “I have been doing this for almost 20 years… and people are finally catching up to what we’ve always known as normal,” the show’s [...]

  • Shazad Latif, Emily Coutts, Anthony Rapp,

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Boss Talks Tig Notaro, Picard Limited Series and Season 3

    There are many mysteries in the “Star Trek” universe. One of them was explained on Thursday night at the season two premiere party for “Star Trek: Discovery” in New York when showrunner Alex Kurtzman revealed the backstory of how Tig Notaro found her way onto a spaceship in the role of brilliant engineer Jet Reno. [...]

  • Wendy Williams

    Wendy Williams Takes Extended Leave From Daytime Talk Show

    Wendy Williams is taking an extended absence from her eponymous daytime talk show due to health complications after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she said she sustained in December. “Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” according to a note from her family. “Wendy will [...]

  • Rick Gomez

    'NYPD Blue' Pilot at ABC Adds Rick Gomez in Series Regular Role

    The “NYPD Blue” sequel pilot has cast Rick Gomez in the series regular role of Det. Craig Pettibone, Variety has learned. Pettibone is studying law at night with the goal of passing the bar one day. Although he hasn’t passed it yet, he’s aggressive enough to be already drumming up clients by passing out his business [...]

  • Set di "Gomorra 3", regia di

    'My Brilliant Friend,' 'Gomorrah' Show Different Sides of Naples

    When Saverio Costanzo, the director of HBO and RAI’s “My Brilliant Friend,” started to plan how he would depict the grand but gritty city of Naples — one that’s so vivid in the imaginations of millions of Elena Ferrante readers, he quickly decided that the working-class neighborhood at the core of her four Neapolitan novels [...]

  • RENT: Top L-R to Bottom L-R:

    How Fox's Live Version of 'Rent' Honors and 'Enhances' Jonathan Larson's Vision

    In the more than 20 years since Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” first debuted on Broadway, the conversation of adaptation has often come up: Film director Chris Columbus infamously brought the story to the big screen in 2005, Michael John Warren similarly shot one of the final performances of the original theater run in 2008, and talk [...]

  • Conversations With a Killer: The Ted

    TV Review: 'Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes'

    The title “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” Netflix’s new four-part documentary series launching Jan. 24, is slightly misleading. Not about its subject, Bundy, the infamous serial killer who finally confessed to some 30 murders before his 1989 death in the electric chair. The misnomer is “Conversations.” While we hear Bundy’s voice on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad