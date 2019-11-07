×
‘Weeds’ Sequel Series in the Works at Starz (EXCLUSIVE)

A follow up to the dark comedy series “Weeds” is in development at Starz with Lionsgate Television producing, Variety has learned exclusively.

The new show picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of legalization. “Weeds” star Mary-Louise Parker is attached to star in and executive produce the potential new series. It hails from writer and executive producer Victoria Morrow, who previously worked as a writer and eventually co-executive producer on the original “Weeds.” “Weeds” creator Jenji Kohan is not attached to the project at this time. Lionsgate Television produced the original series as well.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news on the company’s earnings call on Thursday, referring to it as “Weeds 4.20.”

“As excited as we are about our new series, I want to remind everyone that ‘the old is also new,’ and we’re pleased to be bringing two of the most acclaimed shows in television history, ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Weeds,’ to the global syndication marketplace next year,” Feltheimer said. “We will be launching the marketing campaign for ‘Mad Men,’ winner of 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes during its eight-year run, later this month. And we’re thrilled to be back in business with series star and producer Mary Louise Parker on what we’re calling ‘Weeds 4.20,’ already in active development at Starz, as we prepare a comprehensive and integrated rollout for one of television’s most beloved properties.”

“Weeds” first began airing on Showtime in 2005, wrapping up after eight seasons and over 100 episodes in 2012. The series was met with critical acclaim upon its debut, eventually racking up 20 Emmy nominations over the course of its run. That includes multiple nominations for best actress in a comedy for Parker as well as for best supporting actress in a comedy for Elizabeth Perkins. The show was also nominated for best comedy series in 2009.

Should the project go to series, it would be the latest half-hour drama or dramedy at Starz. The premium cabler also currently airs “Vida” and “Sweetbitter,” both of which are half-hour shows. The network is also developing a half-hour series continuation of the film “Blindspotting” with Jasmine Cephas Jones set to star. Other current Starz shows include the one-hour dramas “Outlander,” “American Gods,” and “Power,” the last of which is ending after its current sixth season with a spinoff starring Mary J. Blige already in the works.

“Weeds” also continues Starz’ push into programming content geared toward women. Speaking at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in July, Jeffrey Hirsch, who at the time was Starz’ COO but was recently upped to president and CEO, said the network was targeting a “premium female” audience.

