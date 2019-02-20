×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Weather Channel Taps NBCUniversal, Nexstar Alum Tom O’Brien as President

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Entertainment Studios

Byron Allen has turned to NBCUniversal and Nexstar alum Tom O’Brien to serve as president of the Weather Channel, the cable stalwart that Allen’s Entertainment Studios acquired for $300 million last March.

O’Brien replaces Dave Shull, who left the company in October after serving as president-CEO of the Atlanta-based company since 2016. O’Brien will oversee all television and digital operations for the cable channel and its Local Now streaming service (the Weather Channel-branded digital app service was acquired by IBM in 2015).

O’Brien has also been appointed exec VP of Allen Media LLC, the parent company of Entertainment Studios, which is privately held by Allen.

“I have known and worked with Tom for 25 years, and he is a phenomenal addition to the Weather Channel and our Entertainment Studios family,” said Allen, who is founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Tom’s extensive corporate leadership experience across broadcast, cable, and digital platforms makes him the ideal executive to join our team as we continue to grow our global media and technology company.”

O’Brien comes to Weather Channel after spending the past six years with TV station owner Nexstar Media Group as exec VP of digital media and chief revenue officer. Before that O’Brien worked at NBCUniversal for 14 years. He served as general manager of NBC–owned stations in Dallas, Connecticut and New York, and then became exec VP and chief revenue officer for CNBC.

“This is a unique opportunity to help lead the most trusted and number one weather news brand in America,” O’Brien said. “The Weather Channel’s track record of success as an industry leader in innovation, advanced science, and technology is simply the best. Our primary goal is to protect and save lives as we continue to reach new audiences and provide an integral service to people across this country.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More TV

  • The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah

    Viacom Inks Deal With FuboTV Streaming Service

    Viacom reached a distribution deal with FuboTV, which will soon add an array of the conglomerate’s networks — including Comedy Central, BET, MTV and Nickelodeon — to its live TV internet streaming service. Viacom is now on four “virtual pay-TV” platforms: Dish Network’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Philo and FuboTV. Viacom remains absent from [...]

  • Weather Channel Taps NBCUniversal, Nexstar Alum

    Weather Channel Taps NBCUniversal, Nexstar Alum Tom O'Brien as President

    Byron Allen has turned to NBCUniversal and Nexstar alum Tom O’Brien to serve as president of the Weather Channel, the cable stalwart that Allen’s Entertainment Studios acquired for $300 million last March. O’Brien replaces Dave Shull, who left the company in October after serving as president-CEO of the Atlanta-based company since 2016. O’Brien will oversee [...]

  • George Stephanopoulos

    ABC News Renews George Stephanopoulos for 4-Year Deal

    ABC News has signed its chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, to a new four-year deal  believed to be valued at between $15 million to $17 million a year, ensuring he will stay at the Walt Disney-owned news outlet well beyond the 2020 election. A person familiar with the matter confirmed a report on the New York [...]

  • Isabela Moner Marcel Ruiz Rosa Salazar

    Variety Announces 10 Latinxs to Watch 2019

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has also selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the annual celebration of promising talent in the Latino community that will include a panel and film screenings. This year’s honorees are Isabela Moner (“Dora the Explorer”), Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Bird Box”), [...]

  • This Giant Beast That Is the

    TV Review: 'This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy'

    “This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy” auditions its audience with its title — a double-barreled burst of affectation that one will either find promisingly offbeat or reaching a bit too hard to impress. The Amazon docuseries, hosted by Kal Penn but defined by the voice of executive producer Adam McKay, is likely to [...]

  • New Regency Launches U.K.-Based International TV

    New Regency Launches International TV Division With Scott Free Alum Ed Rubin

    “Bohemian Rhapsody” co-producer New Regency has launched a London-based international TV division, recruiting former Scott Free exec Ed Rubin to run the new operation and hiring Emma Broughton from The Ink Factory (“The Night Manager”) as head of scripted. New Regency produced “The Revenant,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Birdman.” It recently opened up shop [...]

  • Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of

    Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves Top ACM Awards Nominations

    Chris Stapleton and Dan +Shay emerged as the top nominees as the contenders for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards were announced Wednesday, with six nods each. Kacey Musgraves followed closely behind with five, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha all claimed four nominations apiece. The ACMs telecast takes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad