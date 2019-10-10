×
Wayne Brady to Recur on ‘Black Lightning’ Season 3

Wayne Brady Hamilton
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Wayne Brady is going to have to get his lines straight.

The comedian, known for his work on the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” has joined the cast of the CW series “Black Lightning” for season 3. Brady is set in a recurring role and will first appear on the show in early 2020.

He will play Tyson “Gravedigger” Sykes, a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who became a “super soldier” after a secret experiment gifted him with enhanced strength, agility, tactical genius, and hand-to-hand combat expertise. After the war, Sykes defected to the country of Markovia rather than return to a segregated America.

Based on the DC character, “Black Lightning” is centers around Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a high school principal who is forced to don his superhero suit once again after years of retirement when a local gang arises and recruits one of his star students. The show also stars Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton.

In addition to his “Whose Line” appearances, Brady is also the host of CBS’s “Let’s Make A Deal” and has played prominent stage roles in the form of Lola in “Kinky Boots,” and Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of “Hamilton.”

Season 3 of “Black Lightning” premiered Monday to a 0.3 rating and just under 900,000 total viewers. The show is produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

