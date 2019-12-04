×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux to Star in Watergate Limited Series From ‘Veep’ Team at HBO

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Woody Harrelson Justin Theroux
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are teaming up for an HBO limited series about the Watergate scandal, Variety has learned.

The five-episode series is titled “The White House Plumbers.” It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect. It is based in part on public records and the book “Integrity” by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

Harrelson and Theroux will executive produce in addition to starring. “Veep” writers and executive producers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck created the series and will executive produce. “Veep” showrunner David Mandel will executive produce and direct all five episodes. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad will executive produce for The District along with Paul Lee and Nne Ebong for wiip. “Succession” executive producer Frank Rich will also executive produce. The series will be a co-production between HBO and wiip. Mandel is currently under an overall deal at HBO.

“We’re excited to bring together such a talented team to take on this fascinating look at the internal machinations that brought down the Nixon White House,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. “We’re especially happy to welcome both Woody and Justin back to HBO and are looking forward to getting started.”

The show marks a return to HBO for both Harrelson and Theroux. Harrelson starred in the Emmy-winning first season of “True Detective” at the premium cabler, as well as the HBO original movie “Game Change,” which detailed Sarah Palin becoming John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 Presidential election. Theroux starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers,” which ended its run after three seasons in 2017.

Harrelson is primarily known for his film work, though he was nominated for six Emmys for playing Woody Boyd on the classic sitcoms “Cheers” and “Frasier,” winning one in 1989. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career for his work in the films “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “The Messenger,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” He is also known for his starring roles in films like “Indecent Proposal,” “Natural Born Killers,” and “Zombieland.”

Theroux recently signed on to star in the Apple series adaptation of “The Mosquito Coast,” which is based on the novel by his uncle Paul Theroux. He won an Emmy earlier this year for executive producing the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,'” which starred Harrelson as Archie Bunker. He also had a main role in the Netflix limited series “Maniac,” which debuted last September. His other notable roles include the films “The Girl on the Train,” “American Psycho,” and “Mulholland Dr.”

Harrelson is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Theroux is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Felker Toczek. Gregory and Huyck are repped by Hansen Jacobson. Mandel is repped by WME for directing and Hansen Jacobson. The District is repped by CAA and attorneys Warren Dern and Tom Collier. Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh are repped by Laura Dail Literary Agency and CAA.

More TV

  • Woody Harrelson Justin Theroux

    Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux to Star in Watergate Limited Series From 'Veep' Team at HBO

    Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are teaming up for an HBO limited series about the Watergate scandal, Variety has learned. The five-episode series is titled “The White House Plumbers.” It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency [...]

  • CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's

    CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's Been a Long and Winding Road to Get Here'

    CBS Corp. and Viacom are united once again. The merger of the two halves of the Redstone family media empire into ViacomCBS was completed Wednesday, just four months after the boards of CBS and Viacom reached an agreement on an all stock-swap transaction. The combined company’s shares will begin trading Thursday on the NASDAQ index [...]

  • Hollywood Media Executive Exodus Illustration

    Media Investment Firms Snap Up Former Hollywood Execs Set Adrift by Mergers

    The shake-out in media and entertainment after a few years of mergers, cost-cutting initiatives and massive restructurings has thrust many experienced executives back onto the job market — but they’re not all landing at mainstream Hollywood companies. A growing number of them are making their way into new roles as partners, advisers or entrepreneurs-in-residence at private [...]

  • Parker Young, a cast member in

    Parker Young to Star in Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy Pilot ‘United States of Al’

    Parker Young has been cast to star opposite Adhir Kalyan in Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al” comedy pilot, which is in the works in CBS. The show is a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), the Interpreter [...]

  • Dazzler, Tigra, Hit-Monkey, and M.O.D.O.K.

    Marvel Animated Series 'Tigra & Dazzler' on Hold at Hulu as Showrunner, Writing Staff Exit

    One of the four planned Marvel animated series at Hulu is experiencing a major behind the scenes shakeup, Variety has confirmed. “Tigra & Dazzler” has parted ways with showrunner Erica Rivinoja and the show’s entire writing staff. According to sources, Marvel and the writing team differed on the creative direction of the show, leading to the [...]

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

    Endeavor Content, Exile Ink First-Look TV Deal With ‘Roma’ Producer Nicolas Celis (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nicolas Celis’ TV series “Perfect Monsters” has found its home. The “Roma” producer and his Mexico City-based production company Pimienta Films have inked an exclusive first-look deal with Exile and Endeavour Content, which announced a scripted television partnership in the spring. “Perfect Monsters,” an epic western created by Celis, Marion d’Ornano and Enrique M. Rizo, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad