What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Watchmen’ Season Finale on HBO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: HBO

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Watchmen” airs its season 1 finale on HBO, and “The Expanse” returns for season 4 on Amazon.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show,” Netflix, Tuesday

Michelle Wolf’s latest stand-up special hits Netflix this week. Expect the comedian to tackle the differences between men and women, explore gender equality, explain why society should be a little “less” woke, in her return to Netflix after the streamer canceled her talk show “The Break” last year.

“The Expanse,” Amazon, Friday

Over a year-and-a-half after Syfy canned the series, “The Expanse” returns for season 4 on Amazon. Season 4 will see the crew of the Rocinante set off on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate.

“Marvel’s Runaways,” Hulu, Friday

The third and final season of “Marvel’s Runaways” drops this week on Hulu. Based on the Marvel comics series of the same name, “Runaways” tells the story of six teenagers who can barely stand each other, but who must unite against a common foe – their parents, who it turns out are supervillains in disguise.

Watchmen,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

After last week’s dramatic Doctor Manhattan unveiling, the highly anticipated season finale of “Watchmen” airs this Sunday on HBO. Tune in to see the intertwining stories of Angela, Manhattan and Ozymandias all come to a head. Given what the series has delivered so far, it’s fair expect a few more twists and turns yet.

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'Watchmen' Season Finale on HBO

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week's TV. Each week, Variety's TV team combs through the week's schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, "Watchmen" airs its season 1 finale on HBO, and "The Expanse" returns for

