TV News Roundup: ‘Watchmen’ Sets October Premiere Date on HBO

Watchmen Regina King
CREDIT: Mark Hill/HBO

In today’s roundup, HBO’s Watchmen” gets a premiere date and Netflix has ordered the animated musical series “Centaurworld.”

DATES

HBO‘s “Watchmen” will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 20.  The series will follow an original story based on the world of the graphic novel of the same name. Nicole Kassell directs the pilot written by Damon Lindelof. Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson and Tim Blake Nelson star.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Centaurworld,” about a war horse transported to a world filled with singing centaurs. The series will feature original songs and a mixed-animation style. Megan Nicole Dong will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

HBO Sports and NFL Films have announced the feature length documentary “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching,” about the friendship between and coaching philosophies of football coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

Freeform has picked up the Thanksgiving-themed film “Turkey Drop” from Muse Entertainment. The movie stars Olivia Hoult as Lucy Jacobs, a freshman in college returning home for the holidays who faces getting dumped by here high school boyfriend or “turkey dropped.” The movie is set to air as part of the “Kick Off to Christmas” programming block in November.

SPECIALS

Amazon Prime announced stand-up specials from ten Australian comedians to be filmed in Melbourne in September and premiere in early 2020. The comedians are: Tom Gleeson, Celia Pacquola, Tommy Little, Judith Lucy, Lano and Woodley, Anne Edmonds, Zoe Coombs Marr, Tom Walker, Dilruk Jayasinha, and Alice Fraser

    In today's roundup, HBO's "Watchmen" gets a premiere date and Netflix has ordered the animated musical series "Centaurworld." DATES HBO's "Watchmen" will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 20.  The series will follow an original story based on the world of the graphic novel of the same name. Nicole Kassell directs the pilot written by Damon Lindelof.

