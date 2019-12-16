×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Watchmen’ Finale Draws Season High 1.6 Million Viewers

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO

The season finale of “Watchmen” went out with bang both on screen and in the TV ratings, drawing the show’s highest total viewership to date.

Across all of HBO’s platforms, Sunday night’s finale garnered 1.6 million total viewers, beating the premiere which drew 1.5 million. The episode, titled “See How They Fly,” by 935,000 total viewers during its live 9 p.m. telecast, also series high in that metric and a 17% improvement on the series debut. Overall, season 1 is currently averaging over 7 million viewers per episode, per HBO, making it the premium cabler’s most watched first season of an original series since the debut season of “Big Little Lies” in 2017.

Comparing how “Watchmen” has performed with HBO’s other series in more depth, the show’s finale was up 31% on the “Succession” season 2 finale, and up 25% from the 1.2 million multi-platform figure posted by the “Succession” season 2 premiere. However, the Regina King show’s finale is also down 24% on the season 2 premiere of “Westworld” from last year, which drew 2.1 million viewers.

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, “Watchmen” stars King as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force, and another as wife and mother of three. Showrunner Damon Lindelof is the mind behind this latest adaptation of the 1980s DC comic book of the same name, written by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

“Watchmen” season 1 was written and executive produced by Lindelof, with Nicole Kassell directing the pilot and executive producing. Stephen Williams was also a director and executive producer, with Joseph Iberti and Tom Spezialy adding to the list of EPs. The series is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC.

The future of “Watchmen” is still up in the air, as both Lindelof and HBO have been keeping tight-lipped on a potential season 2. Lindelof previously told Variety that if a second season were to appear, he would likely no longer be in charge.

“I am deeply, profoundly appreciative for how well received the season has been up until now, and I don’t want to feel like I’m ungrateful, but I still don’t have any inclination whatsoever to continue the story,” Lindelof said. “And that is largely and almost exclusively based on the fact that I don’t have an idea. If I’m going to be involved in any more ‘Watchmen,’ I should be able to answer the questions, why, and why now, and the answers to those questions shouldn’t be, ‘Well, because that’s what you do, because the first one was good.’”.

More TV

  • 'Watchmen' Ends With Season High 1.6

    'Watchmen' Finale Draws Season High 1.6 Million Viewers

    The season finale of “Watchmen” went out with bang both on screen and in the TV ratings, drawing the show’s highest total viewership to date. Across all of HBO’s platforms, Sunday night’s finale garnered 1.6 million total viewers, beating the premiere which drew 1.5 million. The episode, titled “See How They Fly,” by 935,000 total [...]

  • The Most Anticipated TV of 2020

    The Most Anticipated TV of 2020

    The new year will bring with it quite a few new content platforms, from HBO Max to Peacock and Quibi. With so many emerging players developing scripted series by the dozens, there is still a lot to be announced about exactly when some of this new content will come. But one thing is for sure: [...]

  • Turner and Hooch

    'Turner & Hooch' TV Series in Early Development at Disney Plus

    A “Turner & Hooch” television series is in the works at streaming service Disney Plus, bringing back to life the 1989 Tom Hanks buddy comedy that pairs a detective with a dog as they set out to solve crime. Matt Nix, known for “The Gifted” and “Burn Notice,” is attached to write and executive produce [...]

  • Watchmen finale

    Should 'Watchmen' Come Back for Season 2? Variety's Critics Debate

    After the (literally) explosive finale of HBO’s “Watchmen,” Variety’s TV critics came together to discuss it, the season, and what made the show such wild and compelling television. (Beware SPOILERS for all nine episodes of “Watchmen.”) Caroline Framke: All I knew going into the finale of “Watchmen” was that I had no idea what was [...]

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'The Witcher' Season 1, 'Mr. Robot' Series Finale

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Witcher” debuts on Netflix and “Mr. Robot” comes to an end on [...]

  • ABC Promos Go 70s Retro In

    ABC Promos Go 1970s Retro In Honor of 'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' (WATCH)

    ABC’s harkening back to the days when it was “Still the One!” in a new slate of retro promos scheduled to air during Wednesday’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” In honor of the Norman Lear/Jimmy Kimmel special, which is re-creating 1975 episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times” with modern casts, [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad