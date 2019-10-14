What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Watchmen’ Debuts, ‘Arrow’ Returns for Final Season

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the highly anticipated “Watchmen” premieres on HBO, and “Arrow” returns for its eighth and final season on The CW.

“Arrow,” The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Stephen Amell returns this week for his final outing as the titular hooded superhero. Amell described playing Oliver Queen as “the greatest professional experience of my life,” so expect things to get emotional on screen as the show adds a final string to its bow.

“Treadstone,” USA Network, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Moved aside Matt Damon, there’s a newcomer in the “Jason Bourne” universe. “Treadstone” explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.

“Looking for Alaska,” Hulu, Friday

“Looking for Alaska” has been a long time in the making for executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, but on Friday, their adaptation of the 2005 John Green novel finally hits the small screen on the Disney-owned streamer. The show centers around teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), who falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.

“Watchmen,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Brace yourselves for Damon Lindelof’s new take on the original graphic novel. Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, “Watchmen” stars Regina King as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force, and another as wife and mother of three.