Watch Emilia Clarke, Billy Porter And More 2019 Emmy Nominees on Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’

What did Emmy nominee Billy Porter from “Pose” learn about women from co-nominee Rachel Brosnahan on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?” What does Michael Douglas respect the most about Benicio del Toro’s acting ability? And how does Maya Rudolph’s recent meditations on the afterlife in the “The Good Place” coincide with the conversations Natasha Lyonne’s thoughts on mortality and “Russian Doll?” Variety’s Actors on Actors series featured 14 actors from this year’s crop of Emmy nominees.

Watch all of our interviews with the 2019 Emmy nominated actors below:

Billy Porter & Rachel Brosnahan

How two shows set in the past have very powerful influence of modern day culture. Billy Porter and Rachel Brosnahan on the importance of “Pose” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson

“Fosse/Verdon” and “Sharp Objects” nominated actresses on the allure of working in television. “Oh television there’s a lot of net,” said Clarkson. “You can fall and someone will catch you.”

Benicio del Toro & Michael Douglas

“The Kominsky Method’s” Michael Douglas gives a masterclass in acting with “Escape from Dannemora’s” Benicio del Toro.

Natasha Lyonne & Maya Rudolph

On mortality and the afterlife with “The Good Place’s” Maya Rudolph and “Russian Doll’s” Natasha Lyonne.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke explains how her character on “Game of Thrones” Daenerys saved her life.

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell studied Renée Zellweger in “Chicago” while working on his best Bob Fosse for “Fosse/Verdon.”

Amy Adams

“Sharp Objects” nominee Amy Adams discuss the hardships of being vulnerable during complicated sex scenes on set with “Bodyguard’s” Richard Madden.

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle breaks down how he gets into character for “Black Monday.”

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette reveals how she handles the exposing nudity on “Escape from Dannemora.”

Robin Wright

“House of Cards” Emmy nominee Robin Wright on how the industry has slightly changed a for the better, “I feel like the glass ceiling is cracked. We need to pump the machine a little bit more.”