WarnerMedia Ups International Comms Exec Oliver Herrgesell (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia has upped seasoned communications exec Oliver Herrgesell to become executive vice president of communications for WarnerMedia Sales and International.

Gerhard Zeiler, WarnerMedia’s chief revenue officer and president of WarnerMedia International Networks, told staff about the change in a memo issued Tuesday.

“Oliver has 20 years of experience as a communications and governmental affairs professional, serving as deputy head of, or head of corporate communications for large international media enterprises,” Zeiler said.

“As you will be aware, since spring this year, Oliver has been integral in helping me with all the communications needs for our newly created business unit,” Zeiler added. “Whilst there is much more work to do, I am certain that Oliver’s advice, experience and consultancy will guide us through any communication challenges that might lie ahead.”

Herrgesell started out as a journalist in Austria and Germany before joining German multinational Bertelsmann in 1999. He then segued into a communications role at Bertelsmann-backed RTL, the pan-European broadcaster and owner of Fremantle. He joined Turner in 2012 as senior vice president of international communications.

In his new role across comms for the sales and international business at WarnerMerdia, Herrgesell is primarily working out of the company’s headquarters in London and New York.