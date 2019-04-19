WarnerMedia Pulls Out of Audience-Targeting Alliance Open A.P.

WarnerMedia is going its own way when it comes to helping advertisers find specific groups of TV-watchers.

The company, a founding member of the audience-targeting media alliance known as Open A.P., said Friday it would withdraw from the group, citing its desire to pursue its own strategy under owner AT&T. AT&T purchased Time Warner in June for more than $80 billion, and the company has its own unit devoted to providing data to marketers that helps them narrowly target audience segments.

“As our company has transformed, our advanced advertising strategy has evolved. As a result, we are withdrawing from Open A.P.,” the company said in a statement. “We appreciate what OpenAP has supported to this point in widening the adoption of audience-based buying on television.”

Viacom, Fox Corp., Univision and NBCUniversal are also members of the group, which was created to give advertisers a single source of defining segments of audience at a time when Madison Avenue is increasingly fixated on honing in on the most likely consumers for a particular product or service.

“Fox, NBCUniversal and Viacom remain committed to working together in pursuit of a premium, open, independently verified marketplace that will continue to transform the industry,” Open AP said in a statement. “Over the next few months, we will be growing and expanding the OpenAP platform to simplify audience buying at scale, and you’ll hear more from us on these exciting developments in the coming days.”

More to come…