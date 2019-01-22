×
WarnerMedia Debuts Content Innovation Lab Fueled by AT&T Tech

Jesse Redniss
WarnerMedia is launching an incubator meant to “combine emerging technologies with content from across its operating units to create new and innovative consumer experiences and businesses,” the company announced Tuesday.

Led by Jesse Redniss, Turner’s executive VP of data strategy and product innovation, the WarnerMedia Innovation Lab is looking to integrate its intellectual property and talent with AT&T’s technological advancements in the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality, and mixed reality. The goal is to create more “immersive content engagement” and other viewer experiences.

The incubator is expected to first explore the development of augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, or gaming experiences. WarnerMedia said one of its initial Innovation Lab partners will be the NBA; they are teaming up to “re-imagine localized content and fan experiences,” and create immersive experiences for viewers.

“Our goal in launching this dedicated laboratory is to accelerate innovation around how our content can thrive and grow within emerging formats and platforms,” said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey in a statement. “By taking advantage of AT&T’s technological capabilities we are literally creating a next-generation playground for our creative, tech and strategy executives and key business partners across HBO, Turner, Warner Bros. and Otter Media.”

WarnerMedia encompasses Turner, HBO and Warner Bros.

The Innovation Lab will also encourage collaboration between Turner and AT&T’s new advertising company, Xandr. Redniss will oversee the lab’s creative priorities and objectives. The lab will be based in New York City.

“The future of consumer experience will be personalized, both participatory and passive at the same time, while also dynamic based on how viewers want to receive and engage within their media content journey,” said Redniss. “By infusing emerging technology innovations led by AT&T and methodologies with our world class IP, partners like the NBA and story world developers, we expect the Innovation Lab to help redefine the future of the entertainment and sports experience.”

WarnerMedia is assertively moving forward into new tech and new platforms. The company’s three-tiered streaming entertainment service is slated to debut by the end of the year.

